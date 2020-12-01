 

Lonestar Resources US Inc. Successfully Completes Restructuring

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 14:17  |  60   |   |   

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (the “Company” or “Lonestar”) today announced that effective November 30, 2020, the Company has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, having satisfied all of the conditions to the effectiveness of its plan of reorganization (the “Plan”). Through its financial restructuring, Lonestar has eliminated approximately $390 million in aggregate debt obligations and preferred equity interests.

Effective today, Lonestar has entered into a new $225 million first-out senior secured revolving credit facility (“Revolver”) and a $60 million second-out senior secured term loan credit facility by amending and restating the Company’s existing credit agreement. At closing, Lonestar has $210 million outstanding on the revolver and a post-emergence cash balance of approximately $20.7 million.

New Board of Directors

In accordance with the Plan, today the Company appointed a newly constituted Board of Directors (the “Board”). The new Board consists of Richard Burnett, Gary D. Packer, Andrei Verona and Eric Long, in addition to Frank D. Bracken, III, Lonestar’s Chief Executive Officer.

Issuance of New Securities

Effective immediately, all existing shares of the Company’s common stock were cancelled pursuant to the Plan, and the Company issued approximately 10,000,000 shares of new common stock in the Company, par value $0.001 (the “New Common Stock”), to the holders of the Prepetition Notes (as defined in the Plan) and the Company’s old common shares and old preferred shares.

Additionally, the Company issued 555,555 Tranche 1 Warrants and 555,555 Tranche 2 Warrants to holders of Allowed Prepetition RBL Claims (as defined in the Plan) or their permitted designees, as applicable.

Advisors

The Company was represented in this matter by Latham & Watkins LLP, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Intrepid Partners LLC, Rothschild & Co US Inc. and AlixPartners, LLP.

For More Information

Additional details of the Plan and the New Common Stock can be found in the Company’s prior filings with the SEC, as well as in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be subsequently filed with the SEC on or around November 30, 2020. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About Lonestar

Lonestar is an independent energy company focused on the development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lonestar Resources US Inc. Successfully Completes Restructuring Lonestar Resources US Inc. (the “Company” or “Lonestar”) today announced that effective November 30, 2020, the Company has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, having satisfied all of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity