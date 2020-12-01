 

Monaker Group Announces Crypto Offering Created by Majority-Owned Longroot for Major Thai Real Estate Development Company

WESTON, FL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a leading provider of travel and vacation rental booking technology, today announced that the Longroot initial coin offering (ICO) portal in Thailand, in which Monaker recently acquired an indirect controlling stake, has signed a Letter of Intent with MAGNOLIA QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (‘MQDC’) (‘MAGNOLIA’), a business unit of DTGO Corporation Limited (DTGO), to represent MQDC as Financial Advisor and ICO Portal for a proposed initial coin offering valued at between US$500 -700 million.

MAGNOLIA, founded in 1994, is a renowned real estate developer in Thailand with a portfolio of developments that extend from condominiums to mixed-use and ‘theme’ developments. MQDC residential and mixed-use developments are built with innovative, sustainable and safe materials with an award-winning team. MAGNOLIA is currently in development of ‘The Forestias’, Thailand’s largest property development project, valued at approximately 125,000 million Thai Baht (approximately US$4.12 billion).

“At MQDC, we always have our eyes on any latest innovation that would benefit all of our stakeholders. We are extremely excited about the possibilities the Longroot partnership brings, where it opens up an opportunity for retail investors to gain participation in our flagship project like The Forestias and our ecosystem through a Crypto Offering under a properly regulated environment,” stated Mr. Athid Nanthawaroon, Senior Vice President of DTGO Corporation Limited.

Longroot’s financial services are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand to create digital assets for its corporate clients. These unique cryptocurrencies are expected to allow consumers to invest in unique revenue streams in wholesale travel, real estate homes and hotels, gaming assets and digital advertising – all complementary to Monaker’s portfolio and growth strategy.

Monaker expects its stake in Longroot (i.e., a current indirect 57% interest) to benefit from one of the fastest-growing global industries with increasing product demand. The Global Cryptocurrency Industry is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2017, and had a current Total Market Capitalization of approximately $500 billion on November 18, 2020.  

19.11.20
Monaker Group Acquires Indirect Majority Stake in Entity Which Owns Longroot ICO Portal to Offer New Options for Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising
18.11.20
Monaker Group Acquires 33% Equity Stake in Axion Ventures, Inc.; Completes First Major Step Toward Becoming Industry Leader in Consumer Engagement Through Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising Innovation
09.11.20
Monaker Group Completes Direct Integration with HomeToGo, Worlds Largest Vacation Rental Search Engine