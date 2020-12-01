Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) Oral Solution at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), the world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, along with U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, announced today that a variety of data, including long-term data in the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and in multiple seizure subtypes for EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution, will be presented at the virtual American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, taking place December 4-8, 2020. EPIDIOLEX, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD), is the first prescription, plant-derived, cannabis-based medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older.

New long-term data for people with TSC who enrolled from the EPIDIOLEX expanded access program will be presented for the first time at the meeting, along with other data evaluating the efficacy and safety of EPIDIOLEX for TSC and treatment-resistant epilepsies.

“Following FDA approval of EPIDIOLEX in TSC earlier this year, AES is an important opportunity to review additional positive, long-term data,” said Justin Gover, Chief Executive Officer, GW Pharmaceuticals. “Given that the majority of individuals living with TSC experience treatment-resistant epilepsy, we believe there is a need for promising new treatment options and are pleased to present more than three years of TSC patient data in both convulsive and nonconvulsive seizure subtypes.”

Meeting activities include:

Data Presentations

All posters will be available in the ePoster Hall for the duration of AES2020.

Long-Term Safety & Efficacy of EPIDIOLEX