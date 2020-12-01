 

PFSweb Opens Dallas Area Fulfillment Center to Support Kendra Scott’s eCommerce Program

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, the operations business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, announced its new fulfillment distribution center in the Dallas area is live and operating eCommerce fulfillment programs for four brands.

One of those brands is Kendra Scott, a popular Texas-based jewelry brand, for whom PFS now operates two fulfillment operations. Last year, PFS launched a direct-to-consumer eCommerce fulfillment solution for Kendra Scott in the United States, primarily focusing on East Coast customers. This year, with the growing demand from their eCommerce channel, they opted to expand their operational footprint with PFS and increase daily output capacity through an additional fulfillment node in the Dallas area.

"With the uncertainty surrounding brick & mortar retail around the country and the significant increase in eCommerce demand, we felt it was prudent to secure and expand our eCommerce fulfillment operations ahead of the holiday season,” said Tom Nolan, President of Kendra Scott, LLC. “PFS’ ability to quickly open a new DC and implement increased security for our fine jewelry collection has enabled us to keep up with demand and keep orders moving, despite the pandemic challenges. We are thrilled that our operation in Dallas is now live, and combined with the Memphis-based operation, we feel confident to deliver on our customers’ expectations for years to come.”

“It is an honor to expand our relationship with Kendra Scott and ensure their eCommerce operation runs smoothly this holiday season with increased capacity,” commented Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. “Several PFS clients are now running a multi-node operating model across different regions, and as expected, they are already reaping the benefits as we see increasing volumes early in the season. I am proud of our PFS team who worked to sign the lease, build out the facility and launch a brand-new Dallas fulfillment operation in less than 90 days for Kendra Scott and other clients.”

The first client program in PFS’ Dallas distribution center went live in September 2020, with the remaining three programs, including Kendra Scott’s, going live in October 2020.

About Kendra Scott, LLC.
Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is best known for its kaleidoscope of fashion jewelry accessories as well as the customizable Color Bar experience, and in recent years has expanded into the categories of fine jewelry, sterling silver, home décor, and beauty. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back over $30 million to local, national, and international causes.

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500 companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

