MicroVision Announces Addition of Judy Curran to its Board of Directors

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: MVIS), an innovative leader in solid state lidar sensor and ultra-miniature laser display technology based on its proprietary laser beam scanning technology, today announced Judy Curran was appointed to its board of directors.



Curran is an accomplished senior automotive executive with over 30 years of experience in vehicle program, engineering and technology leadership. Curran has a strong record of leading innovation at Ford Motor Company where she served in a number of executive positions including Director of Technology Strategy, where she developed the cross-vehicle global strategy for key new technologies including assisted driving, infotainment, new electrical architectures, and connectivity. Previous executive roles at Ford included Vehicle Line Director, Vehicle Evaluation and Validation Director and VP Engineering for Automotive Components Holding LLC. Curran currently works at Ansys as its Head of Global Automotive Strategy. Ansys is a simulation software company used to simulate multi-physic systems including ADAS systems.