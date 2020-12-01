MicroVision Announces Addition of Judy Curran to its Board of Directors
REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: MVIS), an innovative leader in solid state lidar sensor and ultra-miniature laser display technology based on its
proprietary laser beam scanning technology, today announced Judy Curran was appointed to its board of directors.
Curran is an accomplished senior automotive executive with over 30 years of experience in vehicle program, engineering and technology leadership. Curran has a strong record of leading innovation at Ford Motor Company where she served in a number of executive positions including Director of Technology Strategy, where she developed the cross-vehicle global strategy for key new technologies including assisted driving, infotainment, new electrical architectures, and connectivity. Previous executive roles at Ford included Vehicle Line Director, Vehicle Evaluation and Validation Director and VP Engineering for Automotive Components Holding LLC. Curran currently works at Ansys as its Head of Global Automotive Strategy. Ansys is a simulation software company used to simulate multi-physic systems including ADAS systems.
In addition to her executive experience, Curran has served on several boards including the Automotive Component Holdings Operating Board, a Ford Subsidiary; Board of Directors Executive Committee, Inforum Automotive NEXT; Board of Advisors, College of Engineering, Lawrence Technological University; German American Chamber of Commerce Board - Detroit Office and Board of Directors for SAE Foundation, SAE WCX, and SAE GLC Committees. Curran earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Software at Lawrence Technological University and her Master of Science in Electrical Engineering at the University of Michigan.
“Judy has an extensive background in executive and strategic leadership in the automotive industry during a distinguished career at Ford. We are fortunate to have her join our board,” said Brian Turner, Chairman and Lead Independent Director at MicroVision. “I believe automotive lidar sensor technology represents a significant opportunity and potential value to our shareholders. Judy brings a deep understanding of the current automotive marketplace including new technology, business strategy, operations and management. Her role at Ford Motor Company leading assisted driving strategy and other technology initiatives strengthens our board as we consider various opportunities. She will be a valuable addition to the MicroVision board of directors.”
