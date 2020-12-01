 

Patriot Reports Minimal Net Loss of $87 thousand ($.02 per share) for third quarter 2020 – Loan Loss Provisions lowered; Net Interest and Non-interest Income Improve

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced a net loss of $87,000, or $0.02 basic and diluted loss per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with a net loss of $1.3 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement compared with the second quarter of 2020 resulted from a lower provision for loan losses and higher net interest and non-interest income.

The net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.62 per fully diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted shares, during the same period in the prior year. The 2020 results to date, reflect lower net interest income and non-interest income.

As of September 30, 2020, total assets decreased 5.8% to $922.9 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Bank’s net loan portfolio by $41.3 million, to $740.1 million, while total deposits decreased $55.7 million or 7.1%, to $727.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decline in loans represented an intentional slow-down in new loan originations as the impact of the pandemic on the local economy was better understood. The decrease in total deposits during the quarter is primarily the result of declines in the use of wholesale brokered deposits and higher-cost certificates of deposits, partially offset by growth in deposits gathered from the prepaid debit card business.

Excluding that change in brokered deposits, total deposits increased $71.0 million or 12.5% since the end of the third quarter in 2019. In July 2020, the Company completed the purchase of prepaid debit card deposits from a prominent national provider and processor of prepaid debit cards for corporate, consumer and government clients. The prepaid debit card deposits totaled approximately $60.0 million as of September 30, 2020.

As far as the impact of COVID-19, Patriot has kept all branches open with customers re-directed to non-contact ATM’s and Live Banker ATMs as on-line banking services continue to be optimized with expanded customer call center staffing. Its multi-year investment to enhance customer’s technological banking experience has been well tested during the pandemic, as from January 1 to September 30, 2020, Patriot’s mobile deposits were up 98%, use of its mobile app banking was up 33%, monthly average log-ins rose 8% and the number of customers completely new to digital banking rose by 30%.

The Bank had provided CARES Act payment relief on loans of approximately $244.4 million. The Bank received some very positive indications of the strength of its borrowers as a significant percentage of the loans deferred as a result of the CARES Act have now resumed normal payments. The majority of the modifications granted to customers expired in November of 2020, the balance of loans modified in conjunction with the CARES Act had declined from the high of $244.4 million to $59.1 million

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “Many of the changes implemented during the second and third quarters are showing signs of success and are reflected in the positive profitability trends. The Bank continues to reshape its leadership team and its balance sheet and has strengthened its capital position to prepare for future growth and profitability of the organization. As the pandemic continues, Patriot remains prepared to deliver the tools and service required to remain a strong partner with the communities we serve”. Mr. Russell added: “we are very pleased that loans on deferral as a result of the Cares Act have declined from $244.4 million to $59.1 million.”

Financial Results:

As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $922.9 million, as compared to $979.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $972.0 million at September 30, 2019. Net loans receivable totaled $740.1 million, as compared to $781.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $791.9 million at September 30, 2019. Deposits totaled $727.4 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $783.1 million at June 30, 2020 and $762.1 million at September 30, 2019.

The decline in loans and total assets represents the intentional downsizing of the Bank’s balance sheet as the current economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are assessed. The Company continues to originate loans, but at a slower pace than in the past, and has seen loan maturities and loan payoffs outpace loan originations during the nine-month period of September 30, 2020.

Total deposits declined $55.7 million during the third quarter of 2020, this was due to a decline of $69.9 million in wholesale brokered deposits, a decline of $51.0 million in certificate of deposits as higher rate non-relationship deposits were allowed to run off, and a decline of $22.7 million in money market deposits, which was partially offset by an increase of $60.0 million in prepaid debit card deposits.

Net interest income was $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.9% from the second quarter of 2020, and a decline of 5.4% from the third quarter of 2019. The year-to-date September 30, 2020 net interest income was $17.9 million, a decrease of 6.8% over the year-to-date September 2019.

Net interest margin was 2.61% in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 2.46% in the second quarter of 2020 and 2.70% in the third quarter of 2019.

Compared to the prior year, net interest income was negatively impacted by a lower average loan balance, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings associated with the conversion of certain borrowings from a low variable teaser rate to higher fixed rate. The decline also reflects the impact of lower interest rates connected with a decline in market interest rates in late first quarter of 2020 connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020 was $85,000, as compared to $910,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and $100,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The Allowance for Loan losses on September 30, 2020 totals 1.49% of total loans compared with 1.41% on June 30, 2020 and 1.05% on September 30, 2019. The increase in the Allowance as a percent of loans reflects additional provisions in the second and third quarter associated with the estimated impact of the COVID pandemic on the economy and local business community

Non­interest income was $704,000 in the third quarter of 2020, 81.0% higher than the second quarter of 2020, and 23.3% higher than the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to gains on sale of SBA loans of $421,000 in the third quarter of 2020. The year-to-date September 30, 2020 non-interest income was $1.5 million, a decline of 27.0% over the year-to-date September 30, 2019. The decrease in non­interest income for the year-to-date period was primarily due to lower realized gains on the sale of SBA loans associated with delays in executing the sale of those loans in 2020.

Non­interest expense was $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, 3.9% lower than the second quarter of 2020, and 0.9% lower than the third quarter of 2019. The year-to-date September 30, 2020 non-interest expense was $20.9 million, 5.2% higher than the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense for the year-to-date period was primarily driven by an increase of $694,000 in salaries and benefits and an increase of $297,000 in regulatory assessments expenses in 2020.

The income tax benefit was $6,000 in the third quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 6.5%. The income tax benefit was $811,000 in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 25.0%.

As of September 30, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $64.5 million, as compared to $64.2 million at June 30, 2020. Patriot’s book value per share was $16.39 at September 30, 2020, as compared to $16.30 at June 30, 2020. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.35%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.08% and total risk-based capital ratio was 12.33%.

Patriot has currently suspended its quarterly dividend due to the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic however, the Bank hopes to resume when the current economic uncertainties are settled.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Jacksonville and Stamford, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

About the Company:
Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 26th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company’s loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company's customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; and (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
             
(In thousands, except share data)   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019
             
Assets            
Cash and due from banks:            
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash   $ 3,231     $ 1,616     $ 3,157  
Interest bearing deposits     46,405       64,280       46,844  
Total cash and cash equivalents     49,636       65,896       50,001  
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     47,823       46,624       50,057  
Other investments, at cost     4,450       4,450       4,963  
Total investment securities     52,273       51,074       55,020  
             
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost     2,783       2,897       2,889  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     4,503       4,503       4,477  
             
Gross loans receivable     751,298       792,500       800,314  
Allowance for loan losses     (11,171 )     (11,148 )     (8,405 )
Net loans receivable     740,127       781,352       791,909  
             
SBA loans held for sale     6,824       7,579       4,103  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable     6,834       5,624       3,538  
Premises and equipment, net     33,632       33,962       34,883  
Other real estate owned     1,954       2,400       2,400  
Deferred tax asset, net     12,066       12,180       11,495  
Goodwill     1,107       1,107       1,107  
Core deposit intangible, net     567       586       642  
Other assets     10,623       10,384       9,521  
Total assets   $ 922,929     $ 979,544     $ 971,985  
             
Liabilities            
Deposits:            
Noninterest bearing deposits   $ 161,871     $ 97,360     $ 80,772  
Interest bearing deposits     565,560       685,728       681,284  
Total deposits     727,431       783,088       762,056  
             
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings     90,000       90,000       100,000  
Senior notes, net     11,909       11,890       11,834  
Subordinated debt, net     9,774       9,767       9,745  
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net     8,108       8,106       8,100  
Note payable     1,044       1,094       1,242  
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance     2,492       3,773       2,182  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     7,634       7,654       8,647  
Total liabilities     858,392       915,372       903,806  
             
Commitments and Contingencies     -       -       -  
             
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock     -       -       -  
Common stock     106,293       106,251       106,118  
Accumulated deficit     (41,210 )     (41,123 )     (37,222 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (546 )     (956 )     (717 )
Total shareholders' equity     64,537       64,172       68,179  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 922,929     $ 979,544     $ 971,985  


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019
                     
Interest and Dividend Income                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 8,578     $ 9,111     $ 10,245     $ 27,722     $ 30,345  
Interest on investment securities     340       378       430       1,134       1,207  
Dividends on investment securities     85       90       112       313       344  
Other interest income     28       24       225       187       795  
Total interest and dividend income     9,031       9,603       11,012       29,356       32,691  
                     
Interest Expense                    
Interest on deposits     2,028       2,792       3,655       8,020       10,452  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     628       638       602       1,963       1,467  
Interest on senior debt     229       228       229       686       686  
Interest on subordinated debt     235       253       277       756       845  
Interest on note payable and other     5       5       6       15       20  
Total interest expense     3,125       3,916       4,769       11,440       13,470  
                     
Net interest income     5,906       5,687       6,243       17,916       19,221  
                     
Provision for Loan Losses     85       910       100       1,799       3,202  
                     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     5,821       4,777       6,143       16,117       16,019  
                     
Non-interest Income                    
Loan application, inspection and processing fees     54       40       32       147       74  
Deposit fees and service charges     73       66       123       253       366  
Gains on sale of loans     380       72       188       464       864  
Rental income     131       131       137       393       459  
Other income     66       80       91       257       312  
Total non-interest income     704       389       571       1,514       2,075  
                     
Non-interest Expense                    
Salaries and benefits     3,460       3,645       3,480       10,966       10,272  
Occupancy and equipment expenses     810       921       937       2,680       2,598  
Data processing expenses     433       371       357       1,194       1,088  
Professional and other outside services     627       726       721       2,137       2,233  
Project expenses, net     6       54       212       154       277  
Advertising and promotional expenses     107       123       63       377       255  
Loan administration and processing expenses     75       36       44       135       101  
Regulatory assessments     355       364       152       1,159       862  
Insurance expenses     67       78       65       215       160  
Communications, stationary and supplies     118       133       118       371       383  
Other operating expenses     560       439       530       1,491       1,626  
Total non-interest expense     6,618       6,890       6,679       20,879       19,855  
                     
(Loss) income before income taxes     (93 )     (1,724 )     35       (3,248 )     (1,761 )
                     
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (6 )     (446 )     8       (811 )     (456 )
Net (loss) income   $ (87 )   $ (1,278 )   $ 27     $ (2,437 )   $ (1,305 )
                     
Basic (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.62 )   $ (0.33 )
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.62 )   $ (0.33 )


FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA                    
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2020 		  September 30,
2019
                     
Quarterly Performance Data:                    
Net (loss) income   $ (87 )   $ (1,279 )   $ 26     $ (2,437 )   $ (1,305 )
Return on Average Assets     -0.04 %     -0.52 %     0.01 %     -0.33 %     -0.08 %
Return on Average Equity     -0.53 %     -7.89 %     0.15 %     -4.96 %     -1.07 %
Net Interest Margin     2.61 %     2.46 %     2.70 %     2.61 %     1.22 %
Efficiency Ratio     100.12 %     113.41 %     98.02 %     107.46 %     93.24 %
Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs     100.03 %     112.51 %     94.92 %     106.66 %     91.94 %
% increase loans     -5.20 %     -3.22 %     -1.41 %     -7.49 %     2.55 %
% increase deposits     -7.11 %     -2.51 %     -0.72 %     -5.47 %     2.53 %
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Nonaccrual loans   $ 20,440     $ 21,593     $ 19,183     $ 20,440     $ 19,183  
Other real estate owned   $ 1,954     $ 2,400     $ 2,400     $ 1,954     $ 2,400  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 22,394     $ 23,993     $ 21,583     $ 22,394     $ 21,583  
                     
Nonaccrual loans / loans     2.72 %     2.72 %     2.40 %     2.72 %     2.40 %
Nonperforming assets / assets     2.43 %     2.45 %     2.22 %     2.43 %     2.22 %
Allowance for loan losses   $ 11,171     $ 11,148     $ 8,405     $ 11,171     $ 8,405  
Valuation reserve   $ 492     $ 485     $ 1,252     $ 492     $ 1,252  
Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve   $ 11,663     $ 11,633     $ 9,657     $ 11,663     $ 9,657  
                     
Allowance for loan losses / loans     1.49 %     1.41 %     1.05 %     1.49 %     1.05 %
Allowance / nonaccrual loans     54.65 %     51.63 %     43.81 %     54.65 %     43.81 %
Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans     1.55 %     1.47 %     1.20 %     1.55 %     1.20 %
Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans     57.06 %     53.87 %     50.34 %     57.06 %     50.34 %
                     
Gross loan charge-offs   $ 75     $ 691     $ 282     $ 810     $ 2,589  
Gross loan (recoveries)   $ (13 )   $ (13 )   $ (128 )   $ (67 )   $ (183 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 62     $ 678     $ 154     $ 743     $ 2,406  
                     
Capital Data and Capital Ratios                    
Book value per share (1)   $ 16.39     $ 16.30     $ 17.37     $ 16.39     $ 17.37  
Shares outstanding     3,937,041       3,935,841       3,925,002       3,937,041       3,925,002  
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
Leverage Ratio     9.35 %     9.03 %     9.47 %     9.35 %     9.47 %
Tier 1 Capital     11.08 %     10.52 %     10.82 %     11.08 %     10.82 %
Total Risk Based Capital     12.33 %     11.77 %     11.81 %     12.33 %     11.81 %
                     
(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.
                     
                     
Deposits:                    
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,        
(In thousands)     2020       2020       2019          
Non-interest bearing:                    
Non-interest bearing   $ 102,004     $ 95,932     $ 80,772          
Prepaid DDA     59,867       1,428       -          
Total non-interest bearing     161,871       97,360       80,772          
                     
Interest bearing:                    
NOW     29,518       26,941       23,675          
Savings     91,169       70,230       57,390          
Money market     142,909       165,658       125,934          
Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000     133,754       160,258       170,814          
Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater     44,042       60,066       62,702          
Listed Deposits     33,173       41,690       44,140          
Brokered deposits     90,995       160,885       196,629          
Total Interest bearing     565,560       685,728       681,284          
                     
Total Deposits   $ 727,431     $ 783,088     $ 762,056          


Contacts:      
Patriot Bank, N.A. Joseph Perillo Robert Russell Michael Carrazza
900 Bedford Street Chief Financial Officer President & CEO Chairman
Stamford, CT 06901 203-252-5954 203-252-5939 203-251-8230
www.BankPatriot.com      

