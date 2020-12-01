Bellerophon Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 REBUILD Study Evaluating INOpulse for the Treatment of Fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in its REBUILD Phase 3 registrational clinical study evaluating INOpulse, a pulsed inhaled nitric oxide therapy, as a potential treatment for fibrotic interstitial lung disease (fILD).



“Fibrotic ILD is a severe disease where patients face debilitating functional impairment, poor quality of life and limited life expectancy. Patients with fILD suffer severe mobility restrictions and often lack the ability to perform the most basic tasks such as walking, ascending stairs and managing daily housework,” said Jeremy Feldman, MD, Director Pulmonary Hypertension Program, Arizona Pulmonary Specialists and a lead investigator for the Phase 3 study. “Nitric Oxide is a pulmonary vasodilator that improves ventilation-perfusion matching, which can be impaired by systemic vasodilators. The benefits we observed in the Phase 2 study and into open-label extension, including activity levels and patient reported outcomes, underscore INOpulse’s potential to address this significant unmet medical need. I am excited to advance the Phase 3 study with the enrollment of the first patient, and look forward to the continued development of the promising INOpulse therapy for fILD.”

REBUILD is a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study to assess the safety and efficacy of pulsed inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) [at a dose of 45 mcg/kg ideal body weight (IBW)/hour] versus placebo in fILD patients at risk of pulmonary hypertension (PH) on long-term oxygen therapy. The REBUILD trial is planned to enroll 300 patients who will receive either INOpulse or placebo for a 16-week blinded treatment period, after which patients are eligible to rollover into an open-label extension. The primary endpoint is change in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA), as previously agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We are pleased to have enrolled the first patient in our Phase 3 REBUILD study, as it marks an important milestone in our efforts to develop the first potential therapy to treat a broad fILD population that includes patients at risk of pulmonary hypertension,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon. “The REBUILD study builds on the positive results from our Phase 2 trial that demonstrated the safety and efficacy of INOpulse in improving MVPA, multiple quality of life measures and key hemodynamic parameters. Importantly, our current balance sheet provides us with the resources to continue advancing this program through the availability of these Phase 3 data and we look forward to sharing top-line results from this important study in 2022.”