 

DGAP-Adhoc OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM is realigning top management to the future corporate structure

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 14:31  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Personnel
OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM is realigning top management to the future corporate structure

01-Dec-2020 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 1 December 2020

OSRAM is realigning top management to the future corporate structure

Munich - With a view to the future joint business of ams group and OSRAM group, the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG resolved at today's meeting to re-organize the top management level. The background is the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between ams and OSRAM, which is expected to become effective within the next weeks. Therefore, the Supervisory Board will initiate negotiations with the chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Olaf Berlien, on a mutual early termination of his assignment by end of February 2021. As successor Ingo Bank has been nominated, who shall execute the mandate in addition to his function as Chief Financial Officer of ams AG.

Moreover, Peter Bauer will resign as chairman and member of the Supervisory Board in mid-December. Supervisory Board member Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, who is also a member of Management Board at ams AG, shall assume the board's chair. In addition, Dr. Christine Bortenlänger has announced to withdraw from the Supervisory Board upon the next Annual General Meeting on 23 February 2021. The two open positions shall be replaced by Ulrich Hüwels, head of ams divison Optical Sensors Solution (OSS), and Christin Eisenschmid, managing director of Intel Germany and Austria.


Contact:
Julia Klostermann
Head of Investor Relations

OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-4966
mailto:j.klostermann@osram.com
www.osram.com

01-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 6213-0
Fax: +49 89 6213-3629
E-mail: ir@osram.com
Internet: www.osram-group.com
ISIN: DE000LED4000
WKN: LED400
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151824

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1151824  01-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151824&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetOSRAM Licht Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM is realigning top management to the future corporate structure DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Personnel OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM is realigning top management to the future corporate structure 01-Dec-2020 / 14:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management ...
E-Health-Startup Hanako schließt Zwischenfinanzierung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Abivax schließt Patientenrekrutierung für seine klinische Phase-2b-Induktionsstudie mit ABX464 ...
DGAP-News: UMT Gruppe veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020: Strategische Neuausrichtung führt zu ...
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report
DGAP-News: Voltabox gibt Markteinführung von innovativem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien bekannt - ...
DGAP-DD: Sixt SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:32 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM richtet Führungsspitze an künftiger Konzernstruktur aus (deutsch)
14:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM richtet Führungsspitze an künftiger Konzernstruktur aus
26.11.20
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt Osram auf 'Kaufen'
18.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: OSRAM Licht AG (deutsch)
18.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: OSRAM Licht AG (deutsch)
06.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
06.11.20
Osram Licht: Umsatz fällt, Cashflow positiv
06.11.20
Aktien Europa: Kurse zollen Erholungsrally Tribut
06.11.20
ROUNDUP 2: Osram macht trotz Erholung weiter Verluste - auch AMS in roten Zahlen
06.11.20
ROUNDUP: Osram und AMS in den roten Zahlen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
1.253
OSRAM - Siemens plant IPO
17.09.20
2
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH stuft Osram auf 'Verkaufen'
10.04.20
59
Osram: Bleibt nur die Übernahme?