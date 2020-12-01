DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Personnel OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM is realigning top management to the future corporate structure 01-Dec-2020 / 14:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OSRAM is realigning top management to the future corporate structure

Munich - With a view to the future joint business of ams group and OSRAM group, the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG resolved at today's meeting to re-organize the top management level. The background is the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between ams and OSRAM, which is expected to become effective within the next weeks. Therefore, the Supervisory Board will initiate negotiations with the chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Olaf Berlien, on a mutual early termination of his assignment by end of February 2021. As successor Ingo Bank has been nominated, who shall execute the mandate in addition to his function as Chief Financial Officer of ams AG.

Moreover, Peter Bauer will resign as chairman and member of the Supervisory Board in mid-December. Supervisory Board member Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, who is also a member of Management Board at ams AG, shall assume the board's chair. In addition, Dr. Christine Bortenlänger has announced to withdraw from the Supervisory Board upon the next Annual General Meeting on 23 February 2021. The two open positions shall be replaced by Ulrich Hüwels, head of ams divison Optical Sensors Solution (OSS), and Christin Eisenschmid, managing director of Intel Germany and Austria.

