Enerpac Tool Group Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) will announce its fiscal 2021 first quarter results on Monday, December 21, 2020. A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call can be accessed live through the company’s website at https://www.enerpactoolgroup.com under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.