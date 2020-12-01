 

Exponential-e Delivers Future of Work with Citrix

The way we work has forever changed. To help companies adapt and thrive, Exponential-e, the leading specialist in Connectivity, Cloud and Unified Communications solutions, is teaming with Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to enable work from anywhere, and deliver a superior experience that keeps employees engaged and productive wherever they happen to be. The managed service provider today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of solutions to include Citrix SD-WAN, a flexible, cloud-ready solution for optimizing the performance of applications and desktops, that provides for a smooth digital transformation and fully consistent performance, thanks to an always-on network.

The move represents the latest addition to Exponential-e’s growing SD-WAN portfolio. Powered by the company’s own enterprise-class network, Citrix SD-WAN will be offered to Exponential-e clients across the United Kingdom as a managed service, with Exponential-e's in-house team of experts providing customers with consultancy and support from the point of implementation onwards.

“Citrix offers capabilities that no other solution on the market is currently able to, making it a logical choice,” said Mukesh Bavisi, Exponential-e’s Managing Director. “With Citrix, we are able to deliver a world-class desktop- and application-focused SD-WAN solution, where the user experience is the top priority – something we have seen a lot of demand for recently, with our work in response to COVID-19, particularly with the launch of our SD-HOME solution for the remote workforce.”

Positioned first for Application Performance Optimization and Deployment Flexibility in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure (Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, Naresh Singh, September 30, 2020), Citrix SD-WAN provides the flexibility and security organizations need to deliver a consistent, high-performance experience that empowers their teams to perform at their best.

With Citrix SD-WAN, organizations can extend connectivity to remote sites faster and easier than ever without the need for additional resources. And used in conjunction with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, which Exponential-e also offers to clients as part of its portfolio, they can deliver all of the applications employees need and prefer to use in a simple, unified way to keep them engaged, productive and performing at their best.

