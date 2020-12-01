 

XPEL Named Official Paint Protection Film (PPF) of Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Ron Fellows Performance Driving School

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced today its designation as the “Official Paint Protection Film” of Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club and the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School.

XPEL paint protection film will be used on 8th generation Corvettes like the one pictured, which are used at the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School.

Located just 55-miles west of Las Vegas, Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club boasts the longest racetrack in North America at 6.1 miles, with over 50 track configurations designed to appeal to car enthusiasts worldwide. As the home of the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, the “Official High-Performance Driving School of Corvette” provides first-time owners of a new and unused Corvettes with the opportunity to attend their exclusive two-day 8th generation Corvette Owners School, partially subsidized by Chevrolet, to experience the excitement of the highly anticipated mid-engine Corvette.

XPEL will install ULTIMATE PLUS 10 on the school’s Corvettes. The 10 mil paint protection film will cover and protect the full hood, front fenders, front bumper, headlights, side mirrors, rocker panels and aero blades. ULTIMATE PLUS is constructed from an elastomeric polyurethane and is designed to prevent rock chips and light scratches. It is self-healing, and when exposed to heat, fine scratches and swirl marks will disappear over time. Film for each area will be precisely cut from XPEL’s expansive pattern library housed in its Design Access Program.

“We are excited to announce this new partnership with Spring Mountain and the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School,” said Robert Bezner, Vice President - Brand for XPEL, Inc. “New Corvette C8 owners are a core target audience for XPEL. Showcasing ULTIMATE PLUS 10 at the driving school will introduce the product to the school’s attendees, and is expected to generate significant buzz about the performance of our strongest paint protection film in the ULTIMATE PLUS product line-up.

“We’ve made a significant investment in our Corvettes and after each vehicle logs a few thousand miles around our track, we want them looking as new as the first day we took possession,” said Todd Crutcher, Director of Marketing at Spring Mountain. “Working with XPEL to install ULTIMATE PLUS 10 on our Corvettes will help maintain the original factory paint finish and drive maximum resale value after each C8 has met its useful life on our track.”

ABOUT XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers, and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support, and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

ABOUT SPRING MOUNTAIN MOTOR RESORT & COUNTRY CLUB

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club is an 866-acre state-of-the-art racing facility and exclusive motorsports country club, founded by partners John Morris and Brad Rambo in 2004. Home to the renowned Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, Cadillac V-Performance Academy, and Spring Mountain Racing, the resort boasts the longest racetrack in North America at 6.1 miles and offers a variety of services, including performance driving instruction, track rentals, performance vehicle sales, and much more.

