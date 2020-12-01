U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, announced today that the Company just completed the acquisition of a three-clinic physical therapy practice. USPH acquired 75% of the equity interests with the practice founder retaining 25%. The purchase price was $9.1 million. The business generates more than $4.6 million in annual revenue and has approximately 54,000 patient visits per year.

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, said, “This announcement marks the third acquisition of the year and the second in the past few months. Our entire team is extremely excited about this newest partnership. Our new partner has done a masterful job navigating through the pandemic to new all-time highs with a great forward plan for growth.”