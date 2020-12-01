California Resources Corporation to Participate in December 2020 Investor Conference

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that Shawn Kerns, Executive Vice President Operations and Engineering, will be participating in the Cowen 2020 Energy Conference. He will be participating virtually on a panel titled “Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Opportunities Within Upstream Oil & Gas” at 11:10 a.m. EST on December 4th.

CRC’s presentation materials will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.