California Resources Corporation to Participate in December 2020 Investor Conference
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that Shawn Kerns, Executive Vice President Operations and Engineering, will be participating in the Cowen 2020 Energy Conference. He will be participating virtually on a panel titled “Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Opportunities Within Upstream Oil & Gas” at 11:10 a.m. EST on December 4th.
CRC’s presentation materials will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.
About California Resources Corporation (CRC)
California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. CRC operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005286/en/
