OFS Credit Company Declares Common Stock Distribution

The distribution will be paid in cash or shares of our common stock at the election of stockholders. The total amount of cash distributed to all stockholders will be limited to 20% of the total distribution to be paid, excluding any cash paid for fractional shares. The remainder of the distribution (approximately 80%) will be paid in the form of shares of our common stock. The exact distribution of cash and stock to any given stockholder will be dependent upon his/her election as well as elections of other stockholders, subject to the pro-rata limitation.

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.52 per share quarterly distribution for common stockholders for the quarter ending January 31, 2021.

Management believes that the cash and stock distribution will allow the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and to be in position to capitalize on potential future investment opportunities. Management believes its commitment to strong, long-term performance is aligned with the interests of OFS Capital Management, LLC, our investment advisor who, together with other insiders, own approximately 15% of the Company’s common stock.

The following schedule applies to the distribution for common stockholders of record on the close of business of the record date:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share December 18, 2020 January 29, 2021 $0.52

The amount, details and U.S. federal income tax consequences of the distribution will be described in the election form and accompanying materials that will be mailed to stockholders in connection with the distribution promptly following the record date. Election forms must be returned on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 21, 2021 to be effective. Stockholders who do not return a timely and properly completed election form before the election deadline will be deemed to have made an election to receive 100% of their distribution in stock.