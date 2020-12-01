OneMain Holdings to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) announced today that Doug Shulman, President and CEO, and Micah Conrad, CFO, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The general public is invited to listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of OneMain’s website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. A replay link will be available within 24 hours of the conclusion of the live webcast.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its 8,700 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005380/en/