 

Odonate Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on December 11, 2020

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Event on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will follow the presentation of the results of CONTESSA, a Phase 3 study of tesetaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer, at the 2020 SABCS, which is scheduled to occur at 8:45 a.m. CT / 9:45 a.m. ET on December 11, 2020 (https://www.sabcs.org/Program/Daily-Schedule/Day-4). Featured speakers will include Lee Schwartzberg, M.D., FACP, Chief Medical Director, West Cancer Center & Research Institute, and Andrew Seidman, M.D., Medical Director, Bobst International Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College.

About Tesetaxel

Tesetaxel is an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Tesetaxel has several pharmacologic properties that make it unique among taxanes, including: oral administration with a low pill burden; a long (~8-day) terminal plasma half-life in humans, enabling the maintenance of adequate drug levels with relatively infrequent dosing; no history of hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions; and significant activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors. In patients with metastatic breast cancer, tesetaxel was shown to have significant, single-agent antitumor activity in two multicenter, Phase 2 studies. Tesetaxel currently is the subject of three studies in breast cancer, including a multinational, multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 study in patients with metastatic breast cancer, known as CONTESSA. Odonate recently announced positive top-line results from CONTESSA, and full results are scheduled to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2020.

