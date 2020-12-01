Odonate Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on December 11, 2020

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Event on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will follow the presentation of the results of CONTESSA, a Phase 3 study of tesetaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer, at the 2020 SABCS, which is scheduled to occur at 8:45 a.m. CT / 9:45 a.m. ET on December 11, 2020 ( https://www.sabcs.org/Program/Daily-Schedule/Day-4 ). Featured speakers will include Lee Schwartzberg, M.D., FACP, Chief Medical Director, West Cancer Center & Research Institute, and Andrew Seidman, M.D., Medical Director, Bobst International Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College.

Date: December 11, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: Please click here

Dial-in (domestic): (866) 300-4090

Dial-in (international): (636) 812‑6660

Conference ID: 8698553

About Tesetaxel

Tesetaxel is an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Tesetaxel has several pharmacologic properties that make it unique among taxanes, including: oral administration with a low pill burden; a long (~8-day) terminal plasma half-life in humans, enabling the maintenance of adequate drug levels with relatively infrequent dosing; no history of hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions; and significant activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors. In patients with metastatic breast cancer, tesetaxel was shown to have significant, single-agent antitumor activity in two multicenter, Phase 2 studies. Tesetaxel currently is the subject of three studies in breast cancer, including a multinational, multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 study in patients with metastatic breast cancer, known as CONTESSA. Odonate recently announced positive top-line results from CONTESSA, and full results are scheduled to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2020.