MaxLinear Announces Three New High-Current DC/DC Power Modules that Simplify FPGA, DSP and SoC Power Management Designs in Infrastructure Applications

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today the extension of its dual-output power module family with the release of a dual 18A (MxL7218) and two dual 25A (MxL7225 and MxL7225-1) power modules. These newly released products add to the existing family of power modules that include dual 4A (MxL7204) and dual 13A (MxL7213) versions and address industrial applications such as medical and test equipment. In addition, these power modules complement our industry leading infrastructure products such as 5G transceivers and modems, long haul optical TIAs and drivers, and cable infrastructure SoCs.

MxL7225 Conquers Thermal Challenges (Graphic: Business Wire)

The dual 18A and two dual 25A power modules allow outputs to be paralleled for up to 36A or 50A per module, respectively. In addition, the power modules may be paralleled for single power rails up to 300A. The MxL7225-1 provides added flexibility to fine tune the control loop in cases where optimal transient performance is required.

Focused on powering FPGA, DSP and SoC high-current core and memory rails, these modules operate from a 4.5V to 15V input voltage while providing set output voltages from 0.6V to 1.8V. Using an industry standard pinout, designers can easily scale the power levels to match the required load. As power levels increase, efficiency and thermal performance becomes key. Not only do these modules have excellent thermal conductivity to the board, but by placing inductors externally and minimizing mold compound thickness, the case temperature can be as much as 13°C cooler without the complex internal heat-sinking structures found in competing modules.

“Power modules are used by designers to save space and simplify the design process by integrating a plethora of discrete components at densities generally not achievable on their own circuit boards,” said James Lougheed, Vice President of Marketing for MaxLinear’s High Performance Analog business unit. “These new releases advance our position in the fast-growing billion-dollar Power Supply in Package (PSiP) market.”

The MxL7218, MxL7225 and MxL7225-1 are available now in a thermally enhanced 16mm x 16mm x 5.01mm BGA package with RoHS compliant terminal finish and feature an industry standard pinout. The MxL7218, MxL7225 and MxL7225-1 are priced at $33.30, $44.40 and $44.40, respectively in 1,000-piece quantities. Samples and evaluation boards are available. For more information, visit https://www.maxlinear.com/products/power-management/power-conversion/p ...