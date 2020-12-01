Elanco to Host Virtual Investor Day, Provide 2021 Guidance

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The event will feature presentations from Jeff Simmons, Elanco president and CEO, along with other members of Elanco’s executive leadership team. Management will outline its strategy to drive long-term shareholder value while also providing financial guidance for 2021. A live question and answer session will follow the presentations.

The video webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Register and access the event via the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available shortly after the event and will be accessible for one year.