 

Elanco to Host Virtual Investor Day, Provide 2021 Guidance

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The event will feature presentations from Jeff Simmons, Elanco president and CEO, along with other members of Elanco’s executive leadership team. Management will outline its strategy to drive long-term shareholder value while also providing financial guidance for 2021. A live question and answer session will follow the presentations.

The video webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Register and access the event via the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available shortly after the event and will be accessible for one year.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose Sustainability framework – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

