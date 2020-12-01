 

Travelers Institute Wraps Up Webinar Season Addressing 2020’s Unique Challenges

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV), will close its 2020 Wednesdays with Woodward webinar series this week with “Weathering the Storm: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS).” The six-month-long series provided consumers and businesses with practical solutions for managing the many challenges in the current environment.

This week’s webinar will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET, and will explore the ways IBHS has helped businesses and consumers prepare for, and recover from, natural disasters. The event is free and open to the public, with online registration at the Travelers Institute website.

Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute, and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers, will host the panel discussion with the following speakers:

  • Roy E. Wright, President & CEO, IBHS
  • Debra Ballen, General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer, IBHS
  • Eric Nelson, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Catastrophe Risk Management, Travelers

“From simulated hailstorms to wildfire demonstrations, IBHS has spearheaded some of the most important research for our industry over the past decade,” said Woodward. “We regularly use the expertise from IBHS to deepen our risk management knowledge, which is passed on to our customers so they can take steps to be better prepared. We are pleased to host the IBHS team and share some of their best practices with our audience.”

Wright said, “This year’s disasters underscore the importance of resilience. With 10 years of science from the IBHS Research Center, we are accelerating the impact we can have on communities to drive down financial and physical losses.”

The Wednesdays with Woodward webinar series began in June as a way to continue the organization’s public policy forums, which were held in person around the country prior to the pandemic. To date, the webinar series has held 15 sessions covering a broad variety of topics, including:

Replays of each webinar are available on the Travelers Institute website.

Woodward added, “We have been thrilled with the response to the series this year, and we look forward to continuing to host these events in 2021. I want to personally thank all our speakers, who have generously helped us deliver on a critical part of our mandate at the Travelers Institute – to engage with policymakers and thought leaders on critical issues impacting consumers, agents, brokers and the broader communities we serve.”

To learn more about the Travelers Institute, the webinar series and other initiatives, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute
 The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

