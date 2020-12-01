QCI and Meraglim Join Forces to Deliver Capital Markets Risk Analysis Powered by QCI’s Mukai Quantum Computing Software Platform

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), the technology leader in quantum-ready software development and execution, and the only public pure play in quantum computing, has partnered with Meraglim Holdings Corporation to deliver advanced capital market risk analysis powered by QCI’s performance-leading Mukai quantum software development and execution platform.



As an industry leader in predictive analytics, Meraglim was the first company to combine complexity science with human and machine intelligence to create a predictive analytics, “done for you” service. Meraglim’s Raven Predictive Analytics is a patent-pending enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) designed to help C-Suite leaders and institutional fiduciaries identify emergent risks and opportunities in complex adaptive systems like global corporate operations and capital markets. Meraglim is continuously refining and improving its risk models to incorporate more variables, which require more sophisticated analytic techniques and more computational power.

“Given Mukai’s superior performance in the development and execution of quantum-ready applications, along with easy access to the world’s most prominent quantum computers, we have chosen to partner with QCI to bring the power of quantum computing to our Raven Predictive Analytics SaaS platform,” commented Meraglim president and CEO, Kevin W. Massengill. “We expect this to create a tremendous benefit for our clients, particularly those who want to model myriad scenarios and their impact on brand or portfolio optimization.”

Meraglim is led by a team of accomplished senior leaders from the capital markets, defense, and intelligence industries. They have collectively held top secret/sensitive compartmented information clearances, published an extensive body of peer-reviewed academic work, authored New York Times best-selling books in the field of global macro-economics, been granted numerous patents, and won industry awards for generating multi-billion dollar sales.

QCI CEO, Robert Liscouski, commented: “We see our partnership with Meraglim creating for Mukai a broad new entry into the finance and capital market industries. Risk management and better analysis of potential risk outcomes is a key area that could benefit from the advanced processing capabilities of quantum computing, and especially where we have elevated quantum concepts to create real performance advantages even when executing in the classical environment.”