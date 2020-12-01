 

Hollister Announces Long-Term Partnership and $200,000 Commitment to Help Close the Education Gap

The global teen retailer will partner with The Academy Group, a non-profit aimed at unlocking opportunity for young people from the most resilient communities

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a leading global teen retailer, has announced a long-term partnership and an initial $200,000 donation to The Academy Group, a non-profit founded to realize the true potential of young people from the most resilient communities across the United States.

The two organizations will work together to provide educational and professional resources, mentorship opportunities and financial support to Academy Group students. The partnership is rooted in a shared set of values and the belief that Gen Z will lead us into a future that will be brighter, more prosperous and more equitable for all.

“Hollister believes teens should feel confident in the world they live in, but that cannot happen if racial discrimination and social injustice continue to exist. Education plays a key role in systemic inequity, which is why earlier this year we committed ourselves to partnering with the voices, movements and people working to even the scales,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Through our partnership with the Academy Group, an amazing organization that has worked tirelessly to uplift and support young people with innate talent, we can and will work together to create a future we can all be confident about.”

“At the Academy Group, we believe we live in a world where talent is abundant and dispersed, and where opportunity is often too scarce and concentrated,” said Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento, Chief Learning and Design Officer.  “Rooted in our values of excellence, determination and justice, and in partnership with global brand Hollister who has been focused on issues of equity for teens, we aim to help close the opportunity and wealth gap and help young people lead the nation towards a more prosperous and equitable future.”

The Academy Group provides hundreds of youth with the opportunity to go from the exception to exceptional and provides academic support, mentoring and work experience to scholars during a 14-year-journey from fourth grade to career. 

For more information on the partnership with Hollister, click HERE. For more information on The Academy Group, visit https://theacademygroup.com/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, and in A&F’s subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management. 

