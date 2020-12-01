Hollister Announces Long-Term Partnership and $200,000 Commitment to Help Close the Education Gap

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a leading global teen retailer, has announced a long-term partnership and an initial $200,000 donation to The Academy Group, a non-profit founded to realize the true potential of young people from the most resilient communities across the United States.

The two organizations will work together to provide educational and professional resources, mentorship opportunities and financial support to Academy Group students. The partnership is rooted in a shared set of values and the belief that Gen Z will lead us into a future that will be brighter, more prosperous and more equitable for all.

“Hollister believes teens should feel confident in the world they live in, but that cannot happen if racial discrimination and social injustice continue to exist. Education plays a key role in systemic inequity, which is why earlier this year we committed ourselves to partnering with the voices, movements and people working to even the scales,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Through our partnership with the Academy Group, an amazing organization that has worked tirelessly to uplift and support young people with innate talent, we can and will work together to create a future we can all be confident about.”

“At the Academy Group, we believe we live in a world where talent is abundant and dispersed, and where opportunity is often too scarce and concentrated,” said Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento, Chief Learning and Design Officer. “Rooted in our values of excellence, determination and justice, and in partnership with global brand Hollister who has been focused on issues of equity for teens, we aim to help close the opportunity and wealth gap and help young people lead the nation towards a more prosperous and equitable future.”

The Academy Group provides hundreds of youth with the opportunity to go from the exception to exceptional and provides academic support, mentoring and work experience to scholars during a 14-year-journey from fourth grade to career.

For more information on the partnership with Hollister, click HERE. For more information on The Academy Group, visit https://theacademygroup.com/

