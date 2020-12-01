The first ever Chill TCG Cup began with 383 players, and out of the gate was one of the largest online Pokémon TCG tournaments in recent history. From first-time players to seasoned veterans, this tournament reached a wide audience and brought an incredible collection of some of the most talented Pokémon TCG players in the community.

Each player began their best-of-three matches on Saturday morning, the first of fourteen rounds which slowly revealed our top-level players who would make it on to phase #2 on Sunday. There were several previous Pokémon Champions to make it into our second phase. One example was Pedro Torres - the 2017 International Champion made an impressive run into day 2 but fell just short of the top 8 brackets. Several Senior’s division competitors proved skilled enough to make it far into the event as well, and after 14 rounds of competitive play, our top 8 players were solidified and ready to compete for our $500 cash prize pool.

With AzulGG and LittleDarkFury commentating our top cut matches, the livestream kicked off with Magnechu (Pikarom) facing off against xTriAx (Lightning Mewtwo). Magnechu took game one, with xTriAx coming back and winning game two, but in the end a few rough hands helped Magnechu take game three, being the first to enter into our top 4 bracket. Next up was Vitor Lugon (ADPZ) versus Gabriel Smart (Pikarom). Vitor took an early lead going up 1-0, but Gabriel came back winning the next 2 games in a row, making him the 2nd player to move up in the bracket. After that, Adam Kalamet (Lightning Mewtwo) met FybReynolds (Blacephalon), with Reynolds taking the win in a close 2-1 match. The last quarterfinals match was with Ryota Saito (ADPZ) facing off against Vina (ADPZ), which ended with another 2 game comeback to send Ryota into the last top 4 seat.