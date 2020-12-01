 

Qello Concerts by Stingray Presents The Ultimate Holiday Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 14:30  |  64   |   |   
  • Experience the true magic of Christmas with an unparalleled collection of free and on-demand Holiday concerts

  • Let Christmas ring out with legendary shows from the world’s greatest performers new & old

FRANK SINATRA & BING CROSBY | MICHAEL BUBLÉ | BLAKE SHELTON |PAVAROTTI

BRETT ELDREDGE | BALLET ON ICE | CHARLIE DANIELS BAND

HARRY CONNICK JR. | STRAIGHT NO CHASER | FRANCESCA BATTISTELLI

PLUS MANY MORE!

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To get you feeling festive, Qello Concerts by Stingray — the world's leading streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries — has curated the ultimate collection of Christmas concerts. Expect plenty of sleigh-bells and merry cheer with free-to-watch and premium performances from dozens of iconic artists, available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season.

In the spirit of the season, Qello Concerts is hosting a 12-day festival of concerts and performances, all available to watch for free. Premiering for 48-hours each, the free collection includes a wide range of classic and contemporary concerts, starting with Blake Shelton’s No-So-Family Christmas on December 14.

Fans will be able to tune into the iconic magic of Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden, the operatic wonder of Luciano Pavarotti’s Christmas at Notre-Dame, a very country Christmas with Glow: An Evening with Brett Eldredge, and an intimate evening with the a cappella phenomenon Straight No Chaser with Live in New York: Holiday Edition before finishing with the dazzling Ballet on Ice and their performance of The Nutcracker.

For even more Christmas content, Qello’s paid-for collection unlocks a true trove of seasonal treasures, available from December 4 until January 3.

Nothing sounds more like Christmas than Frank Sinatra & Bing Crosby’s Happy Holidays, featuring timeless renditions of classics like “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer”, “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “White Christmas”. Get moving with Harry Connick Jr. and his big band as they deliver all the hits from his 2003 Christmas album in Harry For The Holidays or join in with the electric line-up of the Charlie Daniels Band’s A Twin Pines Christmas. Other performances include acclaimed singer-songwriter Francesca Battistelli, Lady A, Jordan Smith and the classic Mannheim Steamroller.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qello Concerts by Stingray Presents The Ultimate Holiday Collection Experience the true magic of Christmas with an unparalleled collection of free and on-demand Holiday concertsLet Christmas ring out with legendary shows from the world’s greatest performers new & old FRANK SINATRA & BING CROSBY | MICHAEL BUBLÉ | …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...