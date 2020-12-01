Qello Concerts by Stingray Presents The Ultimate Holiday Collection

HARRY CONNICK JR. | STRAIGHT NO CHASER | FRANCESCA BATTISTELLI

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To get you feeling festive, Qello Concerts by Stingray — the world's leading streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries — has curated the ultimate collection of Christmas concerts. Expect plenty of sleigh-bells and merry cheer with free-to-watch and premium performances from dozens of iconic artists, available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season.

In the spirit of the season, Qello Concerts is hosting a 12-day festival of concerts and performances, all available to watch for free. Premiering for 48-hours each, the free collection includes a wide range of classic and contemporary concerts, starting with Blake Shelton’s No-So-Family Christmas on December 14.

Fans will be able to tune into the iconic magic of Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden, the operatic wonder of Luciano Pavarotti’s Christmas at Notre-Dame, a very country Christmas with Glow: An Evening with Brett Eldredge, and an intimate evening with the a cappella phenomenon Straight No Chaser with Live in New York: Holiday Edition before finishing with the dazzling Ballet on Ice and their performance of The Nutcracker.

For even more Christmas content, Qello’s paid-for collection unlocks a true trove of seasonal treasures, available from December 4 until January 3.

Nothing sounds more like Christmas than Frank Sinatra & Bing Crosby’s Happy Holidays, featuring timeless renditions of classics like “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer”, “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “White Christmas”. Get moving with Harry Connick Jr. and his big band as they deliver all the hits from his 2003 Christmas album in Harry For The Holidays or join in with the electric line-up of the Charlie Daniels Band’s A Twin Pines Christmas. Other performances include acclaimed singer-songwriter Francesca Battistelli, Lady A, Jordan Smith and the classic Mannheim Steamroller.