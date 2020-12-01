 

Stingray Naturescape’s Fireplace Now Available 24/7

  • The flickering flames and glowing embers are the perfect addition to any holiday décor

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Naturescape, the breathtaking slow TV channel of music, media, and technology company Stingray, has announced that its legendary fireplace is back to warm homes and set the mood for the Holidays. Starting today, whether the weather outside is frightful or tropical, viewers can enjoy the comforting glow of the fire and the soft crackling of the burning wood at any time.

Stingray Naturescape will offer a variety of 12 fireplaces set to different music tracks over the next weeks, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is a fireplace for everyone, whether they enjoy holiday music, peaceful tracks, or simply the soothing sound of crackling fire. Viewers will enjoy tuning in while decorating the tree, hosting an intimate dinner, having a romantic date night, or when they want a breather from the season’s hustle and bustle.

“The Stingray fireplace has become a staple in more homes than ever for the Holiday season,” said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communication of Stingray. “We are proud to offer a variety of high-quality, true-to-life fireplaces that compete with the real thing. Views can enjoy the calming effects of the glowing flames at the touch of a button, and choose the fireplace that best suits their mood and activity.”

Stingray Naturescape’s fireplace is available via linear TV, connected TV, and SVOD through Stingray’s partners. Stingray Naturescape offers a free YouTube playlist Crackling Fires for the occasion, including a collection of 1-hour videos such as Crackling calming sounds of a lakeside campfire, Comforting wood-burning fireplace or Christmas fireplace – Cozy for the holidays.

Providers carrying Stingray Naturescape can be found here.

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Stingray Naturescape
Stingray Naturescape is a breath of fresh air for anyone who wants to transform their home into a peaceful, relaxing oasis.  The TV channel offers an opportunity to see the world in a whole new level of color, contrast, and brightness with curated videos of stunning landscapes and awe-inspiring time lapses of night skies from around the world. The channel is offered in 4K resolution. For more information: www.stingray.com/naturescape.

For more information, please contact:

Frédérique Gagnier
Public Relations Manager
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2689
fgagnier@stingray.com




