 

AMN Healthcare Announces Initiative to Support Minority-owned Businesses

To elevate and accelerate the growth of Minority-owned businesses, AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) launched the AMN Diverse Business Pledge to help minority-owned businesses obtain Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification.

MBE certification improves opportunities for new and small businesses that seek partnerships with large companies, agencies, and other organizations, while also providing access to a network of business relationships, development partners, and other valuable opportunities.

A financial support and mentoring initiative, the AMN Diverse Business Pledge will support 100 qualifying businesses by paying the costs for MBE certification and assisting businesses with the application process and opportunities from MBE certification. Half of the 100 businesses receiving support for MBE certification will be Black owned; all the businesses will be under $1 million in annual revenue.

“AMN Healthcare’s steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion means that we are constantly seeking new opportunities to extend our help and resources so minority-owned businesses can succeed,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “MBE certification can be critical for Minority-owned businesses to thrive, opening many doors to contracting opportunities, which will in turn allow businesses to boost job creation and aid local economies.”

“Supporting minority business owners through certification funding is an important first step for investment in socio-economic equity for communities historically impacted by systemic racism,” said Cecil Plummer, President and CEO of the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC). “AMN Healthcare is a great example of a company that understands the power that inclusive supply chains have to impact the economy and our communities.”

“For many businesses, payment of certification fees, although vitally important, has become difficult when they are faced with mounting operational expenses,” said Margo Posey, President and CEO of the Dallas/Fort Worth affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

AMN will select suppliers for MBE certification support in partnership with National Minority Supplier Development Council affiliates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, along with the Western Region Supplier Development Council, which will in turn support AMN mentorship initiatives in 2021.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com. 

