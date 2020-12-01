 

Kohl’s and Sephora Announce Major Long-Term Strategic Partnership Bringing Transformative Prestige Beauty Experience to Millions of Consumers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020   

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) and Sephora today announced a long-term strategic partnership to create a new era of elevated Beauty at Kohl's, marrying Kohl's expansive customer reach and omnichannel convenience with Sephora's prestige service, product selection and exceptional beauty experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005217/en/

Sephora at Kohl's Interior Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

Sephora at Kohl's Interior Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

"Sephora at Kohl's" will be a fully-immersive, premium beauty destination, designed within a 2,500 square foot space and prominently located at the front of the store. When the first 200 locations open in Fall 2021, the Kohls.com online beauty selection will also convert to exclusively showcase an expanded assortment of Sephora's prestige product offerings. The partnership will expand into at least 850 stores by 2023, offering an expansive footprint, a wide-reaching customer base and unmatched visibility for Sephora’s brand partners within the prestige environment in which they thrive.

Sephora is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the world and the industry’s most renowned global innovator. With its cutting-edge curation of brands and emerging categories like Clean, Sephora will bring its unique, playful trial and immersive prestige beauty experience, with more than 100 carefully curated beauty brands to Kohl’s 65 million customers across the U.S. Kohl's, with a deep focus of serving the everyday needs for the whole family, is reimagining and accelerating the company's ambition to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle.

“The Kohl's and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl's from the top global name in beauty,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country. It’s an extraordinary time of change, and I am thrilled to partner with Sephora, a brand that shares our values and our passion for innovation and reinvention. Today’s announcement is a perfect illustration of the bold moves we are making at Kohl’s to accelerate our growth and reimagine our future for the next era of retail.”

