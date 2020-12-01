 

Nokia and AT&T to support enterprises with rapid IoT deployments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

      ·Nokia and AT&T extend Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) collaboration to deliver seamless IoT connectivity to enterprises around the world, and support upgrades to 5G

 

1 December 2020

 

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced that it has extended its agreement with AT&T to support global enterprise customers with IoT connectivity using its WING solution and IoT ecosystem. AT&T’s enterprise customers will be able to connect and manage a multitude of IoT devices on their networks, leveraging Nokia WING’s capabilities, including increased performance and flexibility, and lower latency.  

 

As a managed IoT service, Nokia WING offers global connectivity for all major regions with the benefits of regulatory compliance and cost control paired with real-time device management. The collaboration with Nokia WING enables AT&T to extend its footprint and bring local capabilities to any enterprise operating globally. By offering seamless IoT services on a global level, AT&T will be able to support enterprise customers running more automated, productive, sustainable and safer businesses, while ensuring consistent quality of service.

 

Nokia WING has been successfully launched into the automotive and financial industries with AT&T, and the operator is now targeting additional industries including transportation, retail, agriculture, utilities, and smart cities.

 

As IoT networks transition to 5G and with Nokia WING also supporting 5G network slicing, AT&T will be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks that can deliver specific capabilties to its IoT customers and support various use cases.

 

Robert Boyanovsky, vice president of Mobility and IoT at AT&T, said: “The work we are doing with Nokia in the IoT space helps clear away the complexity of large-scale IoT adoption globally so that our customers can unlock the potential of IoT. Teaming up with Nokia, we are  able to accelerate our customers’s time-to-market – and generate new service revenues.”

 

Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations of Nokia Americas, said: We are proud and excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with AT&T and support its enterprise customer base with superior IoT experiences. IoT services are increasingly a requirement of any operators’ digital transformation strategy and Nokia’s WING global solution can support this as and when it is required through a range of connectivity options, including 5G.

 

Resources:

 

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

 

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter: @nokia and @NokiaNAM.  

 

Media Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia and AT&T to support enterprises with rapid IoT deployments       ·Nokia and AT&T extend Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) collaboration to deliver seamless IoT connectivity to enterprises around the world, and support upgrades to 5G  1 December 2020 Dallas, Texas – Nokia today announced that it has extended …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:20 Uhr
Strahlenschutzamt-Chefin:  Keine Gefahren von 5G
30.11.20
Ericsson-Studie: 5G erreicht bald eine Milliarde Menschen
30.11.20
Nokia and Togocom deploy first 5G network in West Africa
27.11.20
KORREKTUR: Patentstreit zwischen Nokia und Daimler geht zum EuGH
26.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
26.11.20
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
26.11.20
ROUNDUP: Patentstreit zwischen Nokia und Daimler geht zum EuGH
26.11.20
KORREKTUR: Ceconomy-Aufsichtsrat schlägt neuen Vorsitzenden vor
26.11.20
Ceconomy-Aufsichtsrat schlägt neuen Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden vor
26.11.20
Bosch nimmt erstes eigenes 5G-Campusnetz in Betrieb

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
63.739
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist