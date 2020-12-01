Sigyn Therapeutics Reports Simultaneous Clearance of Endotoxin and Inflammatory Cytokines From Human Blood Plasma

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on treating life-threatening inflammatory conditions, today announced the completion of an in vitro study that demonstrated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to clear both endotoxin and inflammatory cytokines from human blood plasma.

Sigyn Therapy is a Candidate to Treat Sepsis and Other Life-Threatening Inflammatory Conditions That Are Not Addressed with Approved Drugs

Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome, which precipitates a wide-range of life-threatening conditions, including sepsis, the most common cause of hospital deaths. Virus induced cytokine storm syndrome is associated with high mortality and currently is a leading cause of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) deaths. Sigyn Therapy is a single-use device designed for use on the established infrastructure of dialysis and CRRT machines located in hospitals and clinics worldwide.

In the in vitro study, Sigyn Therapy simultaneously reduced the presence of endotoxin and relevant pro-inflammatory cytokines, which included Interleukin-1 Beta (IL-1B), Interleukin-6 (IL-6) and Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha (TNF-a). Endotoxin (lipopolysaccharide or LPS) is a potent mediator implicated in the pathogenesis of sepsis and septic shock. The dysregulated over-production of IL-1B, IL-6 and TNF-a can lead to organ failure and cause death.

An objective of the study was to rebalance elevated cytokine levels and optimize the elimination of endotoxin from human blood plasma. The study was conducted in triplicate over four-hour time periods with a pediatric version of Sigyn Therapy. Average reduction of endotoxin load peaked at 83% during the studies. The average reduction of IL-1B was 69%, IL-6 reduction was 59% and TNF-a reduction was 57% during the four-hour studies. The resulting data will be incorporated into an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) that Sigyn plans to submit to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021.

“The simultaneous clearance of endotoxin and inflammatory cytokines is a significant milestone that reinforces the potential of Sigyn Therapy to overcome the limitations of industry pioneering devices that are currently deployed to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions,” stated Jim Joyce, Chairman and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics.