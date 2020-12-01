Troilus Completes C$22.1M Bought Deal Financings

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering pursuant to which it has issued 6,290,500 common shares of the Company that qualify as “flow-through shares” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and Taxation Act (Quebec) (the “Flow-Through Shares”), at a price of C$1.92 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$12.1M, including 820,500 Flow-Through Shares issued in connection with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below).

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

In addition, Troilus has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement pursuant to which it has issued 9,100,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company, at a price of C$1.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$10,010,000.

The Common Shares and the Flow-Through Shares are collectively referred to herein as the “Offered Shares”. The aggregate gross proceeds of the two offerings are approximately C$22.1 million. The offerings were led by Cormark Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Stifel GMP, Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

On November 9, 2020, concurrently with the announcement of the offerings, the Company announced entering into an agreement pursuant to which it has repurchased and cancelled the sliding 2.5% Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”) from First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQML”) attached to the 81 mineral claims and one surveyed mining lease known as the Troilus Mine, for cash consideration of C$20 million. The buy-back transaction was completed shortly after its announcement. The net proceeds from the offerings will serve to replenish the Company’s balance sheet following the utilisation of cash on hand for the buy-back of the FQML NSR.