 

New OLI Systems platform V11 democratizes electrolyte modeling with revolutionary cloud platform; new, rigorous chemistry insights and software innovations enhance sustainability, reliability, and efficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Cloud Apps, Cloud APIs, Optimizer and Bulk Data Input fuel industrial digital transformation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Access OLI Anytime, Anywhere

The new OLI Platform V11 brings ubiquitous cloud access to proven electrolyte technologies for digital transformation.  For the first time, field engineers, operators and non-experts can access five decades of leading electrolyte chemistry innovations on the cloud to improve operations performance for industrial processes. New chemistries and software in V11 significantly increase asset reliability, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability by accurately predicting scaling, corrosion, and toxic contamination.

Propel digital transformation

OLI Cloud App Builder delivers simple, web-enabled, cloud applications for non-expert users. OLI Cloud APIs provide automated cloud access for custom electrolyte applications. OLI Optimizer calibrates OLI predictions for specific assets with optimization algorithms while bulk data input enables high volume data analysis.

Enhance environmental sustainability and compliance

OLI's cutting edge clean water, air and environmental simulation capabilities now include elimination of mercury based toxic contamination for industrial water treatment and nuclear waste disposal and corrosion chemistries that make CO2 transportation in pipelines more efficient.

Increase reliability in upstream oil & gas

New ethylene glycol chemistries increase reliability by minimizing scale formation. Optimal material selection with the expanded acetate, acetate-related autoclave chemistries and new alloys lowers materials costs and facilitates experimental design.

Reduce risk in downstream oil & gas

Unplanned downtime due to corrosion in crude distillation overhead units can be reduced significantly with expanded amine hydrochloride chemistries. Catastrophic accidents due to corrosion in HF Alkylation units can be significantly reduced with corrosion predictions and operating windows. Petrochemicals applications can operate more efficiently with alpha-methylstyrene chemistry insights.

Accelerate  yields in lithium, rare earth elements (REE) mining and recycling

OLI's comprehensive mining property database includes new lithium phosphate, lithium-cobalt-iron cathode, expanded neodymium and REE chemistries to substantially increase process efficiency.

Software Enhancements

Higher fidelity calculations enable more effective design of RO membranes for water treatment while the OLI Alliance Engine for PSE gPROMS boosts performance of electrolyte calculations.

V11 is targeted for release in the last week of March 2021.

About OLI Systems, Inc.

"OLI Systems is an established global leader in delivering comprehensive, process modeling solutions for electrolyte and water chemistry based industrial applications that enhance sustainability, operational efficiency, reliability and productivity while mitigating risk.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New OLI Systems platform V11 democratizes electrolyte modeling with revolutionary cloud platform; new, rigorous chemistry insights and software innovations enhance sustainability, reliability, and efficiency Cloud Apps, Cloud APIs, Optimizer and Bulk Data Input fuel industrial digital transformation PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -  Access OLI Anytime, Anywhere The new OLI Platform V11 brings ubiquitous cloud access to proven electrolyte …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Nordic Nanovector completes patient enrolment into Phase 1 trial of Betalutin in Diffuse Large B ...
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
GA-ASI Delivers Final MQ-9A Block 5 RPA to Spain
Signant Health Acquires VirTrial to Enhance Its Digital Enablement of Clinical Research Sites and ...
India Electric Two-Wheeler Industry to Witness Massive Growth Ahead: P&S Intelligence
2020 GCHERA World Agriculture Prize Award Ceremony is held in Nanjing Agricultural University, ...
Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok to debut in November 2021
Smart Cities: Nothing New Under the Sun, Says IDTechEx
Kalkine Pty Limited to Launch its 'Global Green Energy Report'
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods