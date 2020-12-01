 

DGAP-DD KION GROUP AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 15:15   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.12.2020 / 15:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Groth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 602 new shares by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
62.00 EUR 37324.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
62.0000 EUR 37324.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.12.2020
www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63750  01.12.2020 



