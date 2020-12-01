 

First glasses that aid the mobility of the blind created by .lumen - a Romanian startup

First glasses that aid the mobility of the blind created by .lumen - a Romanian startup

The Romanian Startup .lumen (dotLumen), has just released details on the first glasses designed specifically to help the mobility of the blind.

After years of work combining multidisciplinary fields, the founders of .lumen present a solution aimed at the mobility of the blind.

"There are over 40 million blind individuals worldwide today, and expected to surpass 100 million by 2050. When it comes to their mobility, the most known solutions are thousands of years old - the guide dog and the waking cane. The guide is unanimously seen as a good solution, but it comes with a few disadvantages. Training a guide dog can cost up to $60,000, and blind people can't take care of guide dogs on their own easily. Because of this, there are only 20,000 guide dogs to 40,000,000 blind. We considered it is a fundamental need to develop a solution for the other 39,980,000 blind individuals who can't benefit from a guide dog", - Cornel Amariei, CEO & Founder .lumen.

.lumen designs a system which uses artificial intelligence and robotics to mimic the main features of a guide dog, in a scalable solution using the form of a headset.

The final design of the product is soon to be released. .lumen plans a full system integration, up to pre-production period, by the end of Q1, 2021. The system will start production in the second half of 2021.

Until now, tests have been performed with over 200 blind individuals from Romania and abroad, and over 2,000 tests are to be completed by the end of the first quarter, next year.

Major investments in the field of assistive technologies

".lumen is a Romanian startup which showed a swift development. The company's goals are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations. We are positioned as the only integrated solution for the mobility of the blind. It is important to realize that an increase in mobility results in better education, better employment, and better social life for the blind" - Mihai Ivaşcu, Chairman of the Board .lumen, CEO & Founder M3 Holdings: Moneymailme, M3 Payments and Modex.

