DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Personnel Rentschler Biopharma SE appoints Diana Wiedmann as Senior Vice President Human Relations 01.12.2020 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Diana Wiedmann, as Senior Vice President Human Relations, assumes global strategic responsibility for human resources

- Together with Sabine Lotz and Silke Stang, a highly qualified team of three is taking the lead at Rentschler Biopharma's HR department

- Rentschler Biopharma recognized again by the F.A.Z. as "Germany's most attractive employer" in the biopharma sector

Laupheim, Germany and Milford, MA, USA, 01 December 2020 - Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that Diana Wiedmann (36) has joined Rentschler Biopharma to lead the global HR team in Laupheim and Milford as Senior Vice President, effective November 1, 2020. Diana Wiedmann brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial, electrical and pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she served as Head of Human Resources, overseeing a global team and developing HR management strategies for international companies, including Siemens and the US-based biotech company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

"We are very pleased to have gained an experienced leader like Diana to complete our highly qualified HR team, "stated Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma. "Our team is the key to our continued success. We, therefore, attach great importance to the long-term development of our teams and our attractiveness as an employer to enable efficient and motivated work. Bringing a wealth of experience, Diana will strategically develop the Human Relations department and strengthen our employer branding. Her extensive expertise in leading global teams and her strategic understanding make her an excellent addition to Rentschler Biopharma as we shape and realize our Strategy 2025 with regards to our employees and corporate culture. "