Smiths Detection to supply the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Systems

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, has been awarded a contract for over $4 million by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to supply IONSCAN 500 DT Explosives Trace Detection Systems (ETD), an explosives trace detector, to airports across the US over the next two years, including on-site service maintenance. The new ETDs are in addition to the systems already widely deployed throughout US airports, which are used for secondary screening at checkpoints or checked baggage areas.

The IONSCAN 500DT, certified on the TSA Qualified Products List for security screening, utilizes Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) to perform trace analysis of explosives in seconds. Easy to use, the operators can detect a wide range of military, commercial and homemade threats. Deploying additional Smiths Detection ETDs allows airports to maintain the highest level of screening efficiency and be better equipped to face ever evolving threats.