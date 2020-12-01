 

Korn Ferry Named One of the ‘Top 75 Companies for Executive Women’ by Working Mother Media

Korn Ferry has been named one of the 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media (WMM).

“We are delighted to be named to this list and are especially grateful to our women executives whose outstanding accomplishments and dedication have been instrumental to Korn Ferry’s success,” said Linda Hyman, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources, Korn Ferry.

The WMM list celebrates companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs.

“Because what gets measured gets done, our Top Companies list stresses the number of women in senior positions,” says Betty Spence, president of the National Association for Female Executives.

Highlights of the Overall 2020+ Top 75 Companies for Executive Women include:

  • The percentage of women corporate executives increased 1 percentage point to 31 versus 30 percent in 2019.
  • Female executives responsible for divisions worth more than $1 billion decreased to 30 percent from 38 percent in 2019.
  • Forty-three percent of women at the Top 75 Companies are among the top 20 percent in terms of pay, up from 37 percent in 2019.
  • Sixty percent of the Top 75 Companies offer formal sponsorship, down from 71 percent in 2019

Methodology

The 2020+ Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2019 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a US-based CEO and at least 1,000 US employees.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

About WMM

Working Mother Media (WMM) is a strategic professional services firm that partners with leading companies to build inclusive talent strategies by providing the tools needed to maximize the business benefits of DE&I. With four decades of expertise in what drives cultures of equity and belonging, powered by a research-based, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, WMM continues to champion a more equitable future. To learn more, visit workingmother.com.

