 

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE: PHD) today reported sources of distribution for November and this fiscal year to date.

 

 

Distribution Period

 

 

 

 

November 2020

Distribution Amount Per Share

 

 

 

 

$0.0625

The following table sets forth estimates of the character of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: Net Investment Income; Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains; Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains or Return of Capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current
Distribution

 

 

Percentage
Make up of
Current
Distribution

 

 

Total
Cumulative
Distributions
Fiscal Year
to Date

 

 

Percentage
Make up of
Total
Cumulative
Distributions
Fiscal Year
to Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0398

 

 

63.7

%

 

 

$0.6992

 

 

94.2

%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

 

 

23.11.20
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Announces Commencement of Tender Offer
05.11.20
Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds