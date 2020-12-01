Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE: PHD) today reported sources of distribution for November and this fiscal year to date.

Distribution Period November 2020

Distribution Amount Per Share $0.0625

The following table sets forth estimates of the character of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: Net Investment Income; Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains; Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains or Return of Capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.