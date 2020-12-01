 

AGCO to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference on Friday, December 4, 2020. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 12:30 p.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra, supported by Fuse smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

