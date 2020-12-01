San Diego State University and OCMI Manage Multi-Million Dollar Construction Projects with Smartsheet

SDSU is one of the 23 campuses in the California State University system and is constructing the largest capital program within the university network. Prior to adopting Smartsheet, the SDSU construction team, in partnership with OCMI, was managing projects using technologies that were static and uncustomizable leading to inefficiencies and roadblocks. Today, the team uses Smartsheet to manage, streamline, and execute on projects, drive collaboration across stakeholders, and make smarter decisions through transparency into key project data.

“Our team was limited by the traditional solutions created for our industry so we sought out a flexible solution that would adapt to both the user and project needs,” said Jim Cleaton, Director of Construction, Mission Valley at San Diego State University. “Smartsheet was the perfect solution. We are now able to manage our projects more efficiently and create solutions that are custom to the project manager while still enabling cross-platform, cross-project collaboration.”

Since implementing Smartsheet, SDSU has eliminated previous systems and is continually finding new ways to streamline processes and evolve the use of the platform. By creating workflows around financial data and project milestones and automating processes like information requests and submissions, the team can execute more efficiently and effectively on the tasks at hand. Currently, the team is managing the development of the 135-acre SDSU Mission Valley site, including the home to a 35,000 capacity multi-sport stadium, community parkland, and buildings spanning residential, research and innovation, hotel, and retail.

“Smartsheet is more than just a project management tool for the team. It acts as a ‘control center’ by keeping our team accountable and on track, connecting all of our critical systems, and providing a comprehensive look into every aspect of a project,” said Neil Murphy, Executive Vice President of OCMI. “The flexibility of Smartsheet’s platform has also made it easy to get buy in and created a culture of change not just internally, but with external contractors who are quickly embracing the processes and even looking to build solutions of their own.”