 

San Diego State University and OCMI Manage Multi-Million Dollar Construction Projects with Smartsheet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced San Diego State University (SDSU) and OCMI are using Smartsheet to manage multi-million dollar capital construction projects.

SDSU is one of the 23 campuses in the California State University system and is constructing the largest capital program within the university network. Prior to adopting Smartsheet, the SDSU construction team, in partnership with OCMI, was managing projects using technologies that were static and uncustomizable leading to inefficiencies and roadblocks. Today, the team uses Smartsheet to manage, streamline, and execute on projects, drive collaboration across stakeholders, and make smarter decisions through transparency into key project data.

“Our team was limited by the traditional solutions created for our industry so we sought out a flexible solution that would adapt to both the user and project needs,” said Jim Cleaton, Director of Construction, Mission Valley at San Diego State University. “Smartsheet was the perfect solution. We are now able to manage our projects more efficiently and create solutions that are custom to the project manager while still enabling cross-platform, cross-project collaboration.”

Since implementing Smartsheet, SDSU has eliminated previous systems and is continually finding new ways to streamline processes and evolve the use of the platform. By creating workflows around financial data and project milestones and automating processes like information requests and submissions, the team can execute more efficiently and effectively on the tasks at hand. Currently, the team is managing the development of the 135-acre SDSU Mission Valley site, including the home to a 35,000 capacity multi-sport stadium, community parkland, and buildings spanning residential, research and innovation, hotel, and retail.

“Smartsheet is more than just a project management tool for the team. It acts as a ‘control center’ by keeping our team accountable and on track, connecting all of our critical systems, and providing a comprehensive look into every aspect of a project,” said Neil Murphy, Executive Vice President of OCMI. “The flexibility of Smartsheet’s platform has also made it easy to get buy in and created a culture of change not just internally, but with external contractors who are quickly embracing the processes and even looking to build solutions of their own.”

Seite 1 von 3
Smartsheet Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

San Diego State University and OCMI Manage Multi-Million Dollar Construction Projects with Smartsheet Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced San Diego State University (SDSU) and OCMI are using Smartsheet to manage multi-million dollar capital construction projects. SDSU is one of the 23 campuses in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
17.11.20
Burton Snowboards Chooses Smartsheet to Drive Efficiency and Visibility Across Marketing Initiatives
12.11.20
Smartsheet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on December 7, 2020