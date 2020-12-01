 

CEL-SCI’s LEAPS Peptides Demonstrate Clear Survival Benefit as a Treatment for COVID-19 in Preclinical Studies

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) announced today its LEAPS COV-19 peptides, delivered as a therapeutic treatment following SARS-CoV-2 virus challenge, achieved a 40% survival rate in transgenic mouse models as compared to 0% survival in the two control groups in studies conducted at the University of Georgia Center for Vaccines and Immunology.

Scientists at the University of Georgia working in conjunction with CEL-SCI’s scientific team conducted a challenge study in human(h) ACE2 receptor transgenic mice infected with a dose of SARS-CoV-2 (the causative agent of COVID-19 disease) virus sufficient to cause death in all animals within 8 days. This transgenic animal model is useful to study COVID-19 disease because the mice express the molecule that provides entry for the SARS-CoV-2 virus into human cells. Virus infection is optimized in this animal model providing an ideal system to determine vaccine induced immune protection or therapy against a SARS-CoV-2 infection of humans.

The animals were therapeutically treated with CEL-SCI’s LEAPS COV-19 peptides one day after infection with a lethal dose of SARS-CoV-2. Of the LEAPS treated mice, forty percent (40%) were alive, recovering and regained lost weight, attaining > 90% of their starting weight, by the study’s end. In contrast, mice in the two control groups lost 20% or more of their body weight by day 8 and all of them died between day 5 and day 8 post challenge. The success of this therapy was statistically significant at a 95% level.

An additional study conducted using LEAPS as a vaccine to prevent disease resulted in similar findings to the above described study, but with a slightly lower level of statistical significance. In this study, the Human(h) ACE2 transgenic mice were dosed twice with the LEAPS conjugate 28 and 14 days prior to being challenged with a lethal dose of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“We are highly encouraged by these results, which clearly show our LEAPS COV-19 peptides produced a survival benefit in a very credible animal model, which mimics the virus’ effects in humans. A critical benefit of LEAPS’s mechanism of action is its focus on highly conserved portions within the nucleoprotein of the virus. This may become very important as mutations in SARS-CoV-2 that could limit a vaccine or treatment induced protection have already been reported. While LEAPS can potentially work as a vaccine, the greater need though is to provide better treatment for the acute disease stage and also for the longer-term complications of the virus. Helping those patients is our goal,” stated CEL-SCI CEO Geert Kersten.

