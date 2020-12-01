Ping Identity Ranked First in All Use Cases in the Gartner 2020 Critical Capabilities for Access Management Report

The report assesses 12 vendors and how their respective product or service delivers on a range of capabilities and use cases, including protecting internal and external identities. Together, the Critical Capabilities and the Magic Quadrant provide a holistic view of the vendors in a given market and the positioning of providers’ product and service offerings.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced its winning rankings across all three categories of use cases in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Access Management report. The placement comes on the heels of Ping being named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

Ping Identity was the highest-scoring vendor across all three major use cases identified by Gartner:

Internal Users Access Management Use Case

External Users Access Management Use Case

Multiconstituency Access Management Use Case

The report assesses tools that provide centralized authentication, SSO, session management and authorization enforcement for target applications and services. The Internal Users Access Management use case includes adaptive and contextual authentication functions, support for modern identity protocols such as SAML, OAuth 2.0 and OIDC and is geared toward workforce identities. Whereas, the External Users Access Management use case is suited for the B2C, B2B, G2C and gig economy identities and includes CIAM capabilities like delegated administration, consent, preference and privacy management and federation to and from other platforms. The Multiconstituency Access Management use case evaluates a vendor’s ability to support both the internal and external use cases, an important consideration for large enterprises seeking to standardize on a single identity platform.

“To truly modernize security and deliver premier digital experiences, enterprises must be able to verify identity from anywhere and across all environments and user populations,” says Andre Durand, Founder and CEO of Ping Identity. “With this renewed emphasis on digital-first initiatives, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure our solutions provide world-class security while being easy to implement. It’s rewarding to have our team’s work championing identity-first security acknowledged.”

