 

Teradata Named a Cloud Database Management Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, issued November 23, 2020 by analysts Donald Feinberg, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal and Henry Cook. Gartner evaluates vendors placed in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems on completeness of vision and ability to execute following detailed research.

In tandem, Teradata Vantage – the company’s hybrid multi-cloud data analytics software platform – was also recognized with the highest scores in three out of four use cases in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, issued November 24, 2020 by analysts Henry Cook, Donald Feinberg, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, and Adam Ronthal. Among the 16 vendors evaluated, Teradata ranked highest in three out of four analytical uses cases – Traditional Data Warehouse, Logical Data Warehouse, and Data Science Exploration/Deep Learning – and ranked second in Operational Intelligence.

"Teradata is committed to providing the best enterprise data analytics in the cloud – period. This means offering our customers a modern data analytics platform that can handle the large and complex workloads that Teradata is known for, and flexible deployment options that don't limit choice or lock them in,” said Steve McMillan, CEO, Teradata. “We're the only data warehouse and analytics provider with hybrid multi-cloud offerings across the top three public cloud vendors, providing the same software, features, and experience regardless of environment. This recognition from Gartner validates the strength of our cloud position and further underscores the commitment to our customers to meet them wherever they are on their cloud journey."

Teradata’s unique hybrid and multi-cloud offerings have become critical differentiators in the Cloud Database Management Systems market. According to Gartner, “The capability to work across intercloud, multicloud and hybrid is increasingly important. This will likely become a prerequisite for these systems.”

Gartner defines the Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) as a fully provider-managed public or private cloud software system that manages data in cloud storage. These management systems include specific optimization strategies designed for supporting traditional transactions and/or analytical processing covering one or more of the following seven use cases: Traditional and Augmented Transaction Processing; Traditional and Logical Data Warehouse; Data Science Exploration/Deep Learning; Operational Intelligence; and Stream/Event Processing. Data is stored in a cloud storage tier (e.g., cloud object store, HDFS or other proprietary cloud storage infrastructure), and may use multiple data models – relational, non-relational (document, key-value, wide-column, graph), geospatial, timeseries and others.

Teradata Vantage is the leading hybrid multi-cloud data analytics software platform that enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof – to get a complete view of their business. And now, Teradata is the only data warehouse and analytics provider with hybrid multi-cloud offerings across the top three public cloud vendors, offering maximum flexibility and choice to its enterprise customers.

To learn more visit: https://www.teradata.com/Resources/Analyst-Reports/2020-Gartner-Report ...

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Teradata

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a hybrid multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Teradata Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teradata Named a Cloud Database Management Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, issued November 23, 2020 by analysts Donald Feinberg, Merv …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Teradata Underscores Commitment to the Cloud with Gold Sponsorship at AWS re: Invent
16.11.20
Teradata Launches New ‘DataDNA’ Data Forensics Tool
05.11.20
Teradata Announces Changes to Board of Directors
05.11.20
Teradata Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.11.20
New Teradata Executives Bolster C-suite