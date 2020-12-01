Teradata Named a Cloud Database Management Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

In tandem, Teradata Vantage – the company’s hybrid multi-cloud data analytics software platform – was also recognized with the highest scores in three out of four use cases in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, issued November 24, 2020 by analysts Henry Cook, Donald Feinberg, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, and Adam Ronthal. Among the 16 vendors evaluated, Teradata ranked highest in three out of four analytical uses cases – Traditional Data Warehouse, Logical Data Warehouse, and Data Science Exploration/Deep Learning – and ranked second in Operational Intelligence.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, issued November 23, 2020 by analysts Donald Feinberg, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal and Henry Cook. Gartner evaluates vendors placed in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems on completeness of vision and ability to execute following detailed research.

"Teradata is committed to providing the best enterprise data analytics in the cloud – period. This means offering our customers a modern data analytics platform that can handle the large and complex workloads that Teradata is known for, and flexible deployment options that don't limit choice or lock them in,” said Steve McMillan, CEO, Teradata. “We're the only data warehouse and analytics provider with hybrid multi-cloud offerings across the top three public cloud vendors, providing the same software, features, and experience regardless of environment. This recognition from Gartner validates the strength of our cloud position and further underscores the commitment to our customers to meet them wherever they are on their cloud journey."

Teradata’s unique hybrid and multi-cloud offerings have become critical differentiators in the Cloud Database Management Systems market. According to Gartner, “The capability to work across intercloud, multicloud and hybrid is increasingly important. This will likely become a prerequisite for these systems.”

Gartner defines the Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) as a fully provider-managed public or private cloud software system that manages data in cloud storage. These management systems include specific optimization strategies designed for supporting traditional transactions and/or analytical processing covering one or more of the following seven use cases: Traditional and Augmented Transaction Processing; Traditional and Logical Data Warehouse; Data Science Exploration/Deep Learning; Operational Intelligence; and Stream/Event Processing. Data is stored in a cloud storage tier (e.g., cloud object store, HDFS or other proprietary cloud storage infrastructure), and may use multiple data models – relational, non-relational (document, key-value, wide-column, graph), geospatial, timeseries and others.

Teradata Vantage is the leading hybrid multi-cloud data analytics software platform that enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof – to get a complete view of their business. And now, Teradata is the only data warehouse and analytics provider with hybrid multi-cloud offerings across the top three public cloud vendors, offering maximum flexibility and choice to its enterprise customers.

