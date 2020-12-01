 

Teradata Underscores Commitment to the Cloud with Gold Sponsorship at AWS re Invent

01.12.2020   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, is participating in AWS re:Invent 2020, highlighting its cloud-first stance as a Gold sponsor of the largest annual cloud conference in the world – taking place online from November 30 to December 18, 2020. As part of the three-week virtual event, Teradata will be showcasing its cloud capabilities with a virtual booth and a 30-minute video-on-demand session titled, “5 Best Practices for Migrating Large Analytic Systems to AWS,” featuring William McKnight, President, McKnight Consulting Group, and Ashish Yajnik, Vice President Vantage Cloud, Teradata. The company will also be spotlighting a 10-minute “theCUBE” interview on Teradata’s cloud position, featuring Steve McMillan, President and CEO, Teradata.

“Teradata’s cloud-first approach is all about providing customers with the best modern data analytics software platform on the public cloud – capable of handling the most complex analytic workloads at scale – while also delivering flexibility and choice across deployment and pricing options,” said Brian Wood, Director and Cloud Advocate, Teradata. “As we continue to intensify our commitment to the cloud, we’re proud to sponsor events like AWS re:Invent that showcase the best of what the cloud has to offer, and allow us to demonstrate to the market why customers continue to invest in our cloud data analytics platform – Teradata Vantage.”

Visitors are invited to Teradata’s virtual booth for technical discussions, customer case studies, and links to downloadable resources, in addition to the following sponsorship activities:

  • Live demonstrations of Teradata Vantage, the company’s modern cloud data analytics platform;
  • Live discussions with subject matter experts regarding cloud analytics, industry-specific analytics, customer case studies, the cloud cost calculator, and the 30-day Vantage free trial; and
  • Live chats discussing the 18 AWS services with which Vantage works, such as Amazon Kinesis, Amazon S3, Amazon SageMaker, AWS Glue, AWS KMS, AWS Lambda, AWS PrivateLink, and AWS Marketplace.

Teradata Vantage is the modern cloud data analytics software platform that unifies data lakes, data warehouses, and analytics with new data sources and types. Built for a hybrid multi-cloud reality, Vantage solves the world’s most complex data challenges at scale. In keeping with Teradata’s aim to provide customers with flexibility and choice, the company recently announced new flexible cloud pricing models for Vantage: Blended and Consumption. Blended Pricing is best suited for high usage and provides the ultimate in billing predictability while delivering the lowest cost at scale. Consumption Pricing is an affordable, pay-as-you-go option best suited for ad hoc queries and workloads with typical or unknown usage that delivers cost transparency for easy departmental chargeback. Both models provide flexible, transparent cloud pricing options to make it easy for enterprises to grow and benefit from data analytics in the cloud.

About Teradata

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a hybrid multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

