 

Nautilus, Inc. Delivers New Bowflex Indoor Cycling Bike with Enhanced JRNY Fitness Service

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced the expansion of its indoor cycling bike series with the Bowflex C7 connected bike. The bike, available at select Dick’s Sporting Goods, combines quality design with digital connectivity for a personalized, immersive workout.

The Bowflex C7 indoor bike takes the popular Bowflex C6 bike to the next level with an integrated 7’’ high-definition (HD) touch screen with access to the JRNY digital fitness service for a personalized, immersive workout. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new C7 takes the popular Bowflex C6 bike to the next level with an integrated 7’’ high-definition (HD) touch screen. The intuitive resistance knob gives users 100 resistance levels to choose from and offers a variety of workouts; while the magnetic resistance system offers a smooth, quiet ride. Further, the C7 bike’s compact footprint allows users to easily store around the home.

The HD touchscreen offers access to the JRNY digital fitness service, which uses machine learning to create personalized workouts supported with motivation and praise. Individualized JRNY workouts are based on an initial fitness assessment which adjusts as the user progresses — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout.

“Our sights are set on being the leader in connected home fitness by providing the best-in-class user experience that the JRNY fitness service delivers,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “A recent survey found that entertainment is a part of most fitness consumers’ workouts with 93% citing at least one form of entertainment they engage in while working out. The addition of the JRNY fitness service to the Bowflex C7 delivers what consumers are requesting.”

The survey conducted on Nautilus Inc.’s behalf by YouGov found that the percentage of surveyed U.S. fitness consumers* working out at home on a weekly basis has increased from 43% before COVID to 73% during COVID. Additionally 55% of these consumers said they have purchased fitness equipment since the start of the pandemic.

The JRNY fitness service gives members the flexibility to combine voice coached, personalized workouts with Explore the World videos, trainer-led video workouts, or entertainment options like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.** Additionally, users can digitally connect to popular third-party cycling apps — allowing them to ride with their favorite trainers via streaming on-demand classes from Peloton, or interact, train and compete against others on Zwift.***

