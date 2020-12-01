ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will have executives present at two upcoming investor conferences. These include:
- ServiceNow Chief Customer and Partner Officer, Lara Caimi, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, at 12:45 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
- ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer, Gina Mastantuono, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, at 11:30 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at http://investors.servicenow.com and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.
