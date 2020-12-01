 

ServiceNow Names Enterprise Software Veteran John Ball to Lead Customer Workflow Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced today that enterprise software veteran John Ball will lead its Customer Workflow business unit, whose products enable organizations to create seamless customer experiences and drive fierce customer loyalty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005508/en/

John Ball, senior vice president and general manager, ServiceNow Customer Workflow business (Photo: Business Wire)

John Ball, senior vice president and general manager, ServiceNow Customer Workflow business (Photo: Business Wire)

Ball has more than 25 years of experience developing enterprise software products in growing markets, with extensive expertise in customer self-service applications and artificial intelligence. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce’s Einstein AI platform and applications products. As senior vice president and general manager of ServiceNow’s fastest growing business unit, Ball will oversee the strategic direction of its Customer Workflow business and the development of its customer and field service management solutions. He will report to Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer of ServiceNow.

“John’s expertise developing customer-facing software products combined with his entrepreneurial spirit make him the ideal leader to take our Customer Workflow business to the next level,” Desai said. “As one of the only companies that can deliver an end-to-end customer experience, we are well-positioned to win in the critical customer service market. ServiceNow delivers omnichannel customer engagements, while uniting the front, middle, and back office, to help teams resolve issues faster, and drive great experiences. We have a tremendous opportunity in Customer Service Management and Field Service Management, and John has a phenomenal background to lead this organization.”

More than 1,000 customers use the ServiceNow CSM solution, including Vodafone, which saw a 25-point increase in customer satisfaction and 45 percent increase in productivity. Other industry leaders, including Disney+ and Zoom, are using ServiceNow Customer Workflows to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“I am excited to join Service Now and lead the Customer Workflow team because of the amazing opportunity before us,” said Ball. “The no nonsense, ‘get it done’ team and company culture at Service Now appeals to my engineering roots. Although the industry has made great progress in customer service, we can do better. We all experience customer service in our everyday lives, and we all know that it can and should be better. The Now Platform has what it takes to power this transformation and deliver massively better customer experiences and service efficiencies. The need has never been greater, with every company trying to get closer to customers, go direct to consumers and deliver better experiences.”

Ball holds M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and École Supérieure d'Électricité (Supelec), as well as a B.S. in electrical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

ServiceNow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Names Enterprise Software Veteran John Ball to Lead Customer Workflow Business ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced today that enterprise software veteran John Ball will lead its Customer Workflow business unit, whose products enable organizations to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
30.11.20
ServiceNow to Acquire AI Pioneer Element AI
23.11.20
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.11.20
ServiceNow and Workplace from Facebook Expand Integrations to Improve the Employee Experience
07.11.20
ServiceNow: Der Trendsetter bei digitalen Workflow-Management-Lösungen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
7
ServiceNow