ServiceNow Names Enterprise Software Veteran John Ball to Lead Customer Workflow Business

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced today that enterprise software veteran John Ball will lead its Customer Workflow business unit, whose products enable organizations to create seamless customer experiences and drive fierce customer loyalty.

Ball has more than 25 years of experience developing enterprise software products in growing markets, with extensive expertise in customer self-service applications and artificial intelligence. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce’s Einstein AI platform and applications products. As senior vice president and general manager of ServiceNow’s fastest growing business unit, Ball will oversee the strategic direction of its Customer Workflow business and the development of its customer and field service management solutions. He will report to Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer of ServiceNow.

“John’s expertise developing customer-facing software products combined with his entrepreneurial spirit make him the ideal leader to take our Customer Workflow business to the next level,” Desai said. “As one of the only companies that can deliver an end-to-end customer experience, we are well-positioned to win in the critical customer service market. ServiceNow delivers omnichannel customer engagements, while uniting the front, middle, and back office, to help teams resolve issues faster, and drive great experiences. We have a tremendous opportunity in Customer Service Management and Field Service Management, and John has a phenomenal background to lead this organization.”

More than 1,000 customers use the ServiceNow CSM solution, including Vodafone, which saw a 25-point increase in customer satisfaction and 45 percent increase in productivity. Other industry leaders, including Disney+ and Zoom, are using ServiceNow Customer Workflows to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“I am excited to join Service Now and lead the Customer Workflow team because of the amazing opportunity before us,” said Ball. “The no nonsense, ‘get it done’ team and company culture at Service Now appeals to my engineering roots. Although the industry has made great progress in customer service, we can do better. We all experience customer service in our everyday lives, and we all know that it can and should be better. The Now Platform has what it takes to power this transformation and deliver massively better customer experiences and service efficiencies. The need has never been greater, with every company trying to get closer to customers, go direct to consumers and deliver better experiences.”

Ball holds M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and École Supérieure d'Électricité (Supelec), as well as a B.S. in electrical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

