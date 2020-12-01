Diodes Incorporated to Present at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to schedule a conference call with Diodes management should contact their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the fireside chats at each of the conferences may be accessed in the Events section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.diodes.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

