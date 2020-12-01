 

Sleep Number Announces Partnership With Make-A-Wish to Provide Quality Sleep for Children With Critical Illnesses

Today, Giving Tuesday, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) announced a partnership with Make-A-Wish to give the gift of quality sleep to children battling critical illnesses. This partnership builds on Sleep Number’s dedication to improving the lives of youth through quality sleep. Since 2018, Sleep Number has improved the wellbeing of over a half-million youth through strategic partnerships and initiatives.

Sleep Number delivery drivers, Isaiah’s parents, and a Make-A-Wish volunteer outside Isaiah’s house, making his wish for a Sleep Number 360 m7 smart bed come true. (Isaiah asked not to be photographed.) (Photo: Business Wire)

This year Make-A-Wish has received an increase for home-based wishes - such as room makeovers - to help immunocompromised children find sanctuary as they shelter-in-place. With aligned missions of improving lives, it was a natural fit for Sleep Number to become a Make-A-Wish partner. The company will help fulfill room makeover wishes and gift Sleep Number 360 smart beds to “wish kids” – and has plans to sprinkle in some surprises through its partnership with the NFL. In addition, Sleep Number’s entire smart sleeper community will be able to support “wish kids;” Sleep Number Insiders can donate their InnerCircle Rewards points to provide additional donations to Make-A-Wish.

“As a company with purpose, our role is to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. There is no better way to fulfill our purpose than by gifting comfort and quality sleep to children in need,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “We know every day is better when you’ve slept well. Higher quality sleep will support these children with their physical recovery, mental fight, and emotional resilience. We are honored to partner with another beloved company who shares our mission of improving lives and are thrilled to bring joy to ‘wish kids’ through higher quality sleep.”

“Thanks to the support from Sleep Number, wishes for a room makeover will now include life-changing sleep experiences,” said Richard K. Davis, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “Wishes deliver hope to children with critical illnesses when they need it most, and now, these wish kids can be reminded of their wish every time they get tucked in for a quality night’s sleep.”

