 

Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Chantale Després, Director Sustainability, to address the BMO 2020 Growth and ESG Conference on December 9

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Chantale Després, Director Sustainability, to address the BMO 2020 Growth and ESG Conference on December 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast of all remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca

Canadian National Railway Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Chantale Després, Director Sustainability, to address the BMO 2020 Growth and ESG Conference on December 9 MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ghislain Houle, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Chantale Després, Director Sustainability, to address the BMO 2020 Growth and ESG …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to address Credit Suisse’s 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on December 3
23.11.20
UPDATE - CN Becomes Supporter of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
23.11.20
CN Becomes Supporter of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
17.11.20
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - CN Proud to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of its Privatization
17.11.20
CN Proud to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of its Privatization
16.11.20
DJSI Recognizes CN as Sustainability Leader
13.11.20
CN Named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers
12.11.20
Dominique Malenfant, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information and Technology Officer and Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer to Address 2020 Scotiabank Transportation and Industrials Conference on November 17
09.11.20
CN Leaders to address the 2020 Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12