 

Digerati Technologies Appoints New Executive

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today that Mr. Felipe Lahrssen has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations. Mr. Lahrssen will lead all sales, marketing, and service functions with an emphasis on revenue acceleration for the combined businesses of T3 Communications, Nexogy and ActivePBX. He previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Nexogy, Inc., a leading UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) provider based in Miami, Florida which was recently acquired by Digerati’s operating subsidiary, T3 Communications (“T3”).

The role of Mr. Lahrssen was created to assist with the integration of Nexogy (Nexogy.com), ActivePBX (ActivePBX.com), and T3 (T3Com.com), and responsibility for alignment between all revenue-related functions, including sales, marketing, customer service/support, operations, and product management. Mr. Lahrssen, who developed a successful channel sales operation with Nexogy, will exploit best practices from the various businesses and make maximizing revenue production his primary objective.

In his new position with the combined entities, Mr. Lahrssen, commented, “I am thankful for this opportunity and for being part of this team. I am also excited about taking on the challenge of building a great and agile company providing communication services to businesses nationwide. We are very well positioned and have the tools, expertise, and desire to become a leading service provider in an industry that is extremely dynamic and constantly evolving.”

Arthur L. Smith, CEO of Digerati, commented, "Felipe is a very driven and highly competitive individual who is aligned with the core values and strategic direction of our Company. He will make an outstanding addition to our executive team who will drive revenue and contribute significantly to executing our tactical plan for integrating acquisitions. We look forward to expanding in our core markets and beyond with an enhanced leadership team, respected brand and committed employees who make serving our customers a top priority.”

