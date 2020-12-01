Magnus Angermund appointed Head of Northern Europe

Magnus Angermund, former Marketing manager and responsible for several subsidiaries within Hexatronic Group as well as being the Group’s representative for FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) Council Europe, returns to Hexatronic Group and to a newly established position as Head of Northern Europe.

As Head of Northern Europe, Magnus will be responsible for Hexatronic Group’s operations in markets including the Nordics, the Baltic states and the UK.

Magnus will report to the CEO of Hexatronic Group and is a member of the Group’s management team.

Magnus will begin his new position no later than in the month of April 2021.

“We are very pleased that Magnus is returning to Hexatronic. With Magnus' great industry knowledge, network and personal qualities, he will be a valuable addition. We are in an expansive phase in a growing market. With the establishment of this position and the employment of Magnus, we strengthen ourselves for continued strong growth” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.





Gothenburg, December 1, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group









For more information, please contact:

• Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

